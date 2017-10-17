TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Oct 17 Oct 17 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE237A166A6 KOTAK MAH BK 24-Oct-17 99.8837 6.0713 1 100 99.

BRIEF-Starlog Enterprises executes settlement agreement with ICICI Bank towards repayment of dues * Starlog Enterprises -executed settlement agreement with ICICI Bank towards repayment of dues of ICICI Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-DRA Consultants ‍approves proposal to renew financial assistance from ICICI Bank * Says ‍approved proposal to renew financial assistance to tune of 75 million rupees from ICICI Bank Source text - http://bit.ly/2ymsGfH Further company coverage:

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Oct 5 Oct 5 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE095A16UB6 INDUSIND BK 6-Oct-17 99.9840 5.8409 1 25 99.

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Oct 4 Oct 4 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE095A16UB6 INDUSIND BK 6-Oct-17 99.9676 5.9149 1 50 99.

BRIEF-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar says ‍further policy action contingent on evolution of output gap, its impact on inflation trajectory * ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar says by ‍retaining focus on inflation targets, RBI policy ensures confidence of investors on Indian macro-economic indicators continue​s

BRIEF-ICICI Bank ‍approves allotment of basel III compliant unsecured subordinated perpetual additional tier 1 bonds * ‍Approved allotment of basel III compliant unsecured subordinated perpetual additional tier 1 bonds aggregating INR 4.75 billion

BUZZ-Nomura sees value in Indian corporate banks vs rivals ** Nomura says sees value in corporate banks such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, adds they have underperformed the broader index and retail banks in the past 3-6 months

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Oct 3 Oct 3 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE092T16AB5 IDFC BK 6-Oct-17 99.9507 6.0011 1 100 99.