ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd (ICIR.NS)
ICIR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
389.75INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited is a life insurance company, which is a joint venture between ICICI Bank Limited and Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited. The Company provides life insurance, pensions and health insurance to individuals and groups. It conducts business in participating, non-participating and... (more)
Overall
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs573,325.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,435.47
|Dividend:
|2.30
|Yield (%):
|0.85
Financials
