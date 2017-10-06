Edition:
India Cements Ltd (ICMN.NS)

ICMN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

181.15INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.60 (+2.03%)
Prev Close
Rs177.55
Open
Rs178.00
Day's High
Rs182.80
Day's Low
Rs178.00
Volume
1,912,474
Avg. Vol
4,191,730
52-wk High
Rs226.25
52-wk Low
Rs104.30

Chart for

About

The India Cements Limited is a cement company. The Company's brands include Sankar Super Power, Coromandel King and Raasi Gold. These brands are also available under sub brands, such as Shankar Shakti and Coromandel Super Power. The Company's plants are located in various locations in India, including Malkapur, Vishnupuram,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.15
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs56,638.38
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 308.15
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.54

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.47 10.90
ROE: -- 11.24 14.09

Latest News about ICMN.NS

BRIEF-India's National Co Law Tribunal to hear RCom, Ericsson case on Nov. 8

* India's National Company Law Tribunal says to hear Reliance Communications, Ericsson case on Nov. 8 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Abhirup Roy)

06 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India Cements gets shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs/bonds/other securities

* Gets shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs/bonds/other securities Source text: http://bit.ly/2yWh1BY Further company coverage:

03 Oct 2017

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 18

Sep 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Eagle Hunter Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac

18 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India Cements says effect of demonetisation on construction, realty sector affected demand for cement

* Says effect of demonetisation on construction, realty sector affected demand for cement in quarter

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India Cements June-qtr profit falls about 40 pct

* June quarter profit 264.4 million rupees versus profit of 439.8 million rupees last year

28 Jul 2017

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 3

Jul 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 30, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac

03 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India Cements allots 973,544 shares to Trinetra Cement & Trishul Concrete Products shareholders

* Says allotted 973,544 shares to shareholders of Trinetra Cement and Trishul Concrete Products

12 Jun 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates