Edition:
India

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP.L)

ICP.L on London Stock Exchange

956.00GBp
3:56pm IST
Change (% chg)

-8.50 (-0.88%)
Prev Close
964.50
Open
961.00
Day's High
961.00
Day's Low
953.00
Volume
39,984
Avg. Vol
675,830
52-wk High
971.50
52-wk Low
584.86

Chart for

About

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a specialist asset manager. The Company is the fund management company (FMC) and the investment company (IC). Its funds invest across four asset categories, providing finance for corporate investments, including private debt and minority equity; capital market investments of public and private... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.44
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,759.62
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 290.18
Dividend: 19.50
Yield (%): --

Financials

Latest News about ICP.L

Strong private equity interest in German Alloheim sale -sources

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 Several buyout groups remain in the running for Alloheim, one of Germany's top three nursing home operators, as its owner seeks to benefit from high valuations for healthcare assets, sources close to the matter said.

19 Oct 2017

LPC- CPA Global chooses lenders to boost leverage on buyout loan

LONDON, Sept 28 US buyout firm Leonard Green & Partners has picked lenders that are not subject to regulatory guidelines to lead a US$1.7bn debt financing backing its acquisition of UK intellectual property services provider CPA Global, banking sources said.

28 Sep 2017

LPC-Jefferies, Nomura lead CPA Global’s buyout loan

LONDON, Aug 29 Jefferies and Nomura have lined up a leveraged loan financing of around £1.2bn to back US buyout firm Leonard Green & Partners’ acquisition of intellectual property services provider CPA Global, banking sources said.

29 Aug 2017

U.S. buyout firm to buy CPA Global for 2.4 billion pounds: source

U.S. buyout firm Leonard Green & Partner has agreed to buy intellectual property services provider CPA Global for 2.4 billion pounds ($3.10 billion) including debt, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

29 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-U.S. buyout firm to buy CPA Global for 2.4 bln pounds- source

Aug 28 U.S. buyout firm Leonard Green & Partner has agreed to buy intellectual property services provider CPA Global for 2.4 billion pounds ($3.10 billion) including debt, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

29 Aug 2017

Buyout firm Leonard Green to buy CPA Global for 2.4 bln pounds -FT

Aug 28 U.S. buyout firm Leonard Green & Partner has agreed to buy intellectual property services provider CPA Global for 2.4 billion pounds ($3.10 billion) including debt, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

29 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-Intermediate Capital Q1 assets dip on forex, investment completions

* Shares down 0.3 pct, lag flat mid-cap index (Adds analyst reaction, updates shares)

25 Jul 2017

LPC-Banks prep £1bn of debt as CPA Global sale kicks off

LONDON, July 25 Bankers are working on debt packages of around £1bn to back a potential sale of Jersey-based intellectual property services company CPA Global as the sale process kicks off this week, banking sources said.

25 Jul 2017

Intermediate Capital Q1 assets dip on forex, trade completions

LONDON, July 25 Fund manager Intermediate Capital Group said total assets fell 2 percent during its first quarter after inflows were more than offset by currency moves and as more money was returned to investors.

25 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Intermediate Capital Group says inflows in Q1 were 600 mln euros

* Says inflows in Q1 were 600 million euros ($699.84 million)with robust demand for current fund raising

25 Jul 2017
» More ICP.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates