ICRA Ltd (ICRA.NS)
ICRA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
3,907.20INR
23 Oct 2017
3,907.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.30 (-0.16%)
Rs-6.30 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
Rs3,913.50
Rs3,913.50
Open
Rs3,877.00
Rs3,877.00
Day's High
Rs3,939.00
Rs3,939.00
Day's Low
Rs3,840.00
Rs3,840.00
Volume
1,540
1,540
Avg. Vol
2,394
2,394
52-wk High
Rs4,540.00
Rs4,540.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,750.05
Rs3,750.05
About
ICRA Limited (ICRA) is an independent and professional investment Information and credit rating agency. The Company operates through four segments: Rating, research and other services; Consulting services; Outsourced and Information services, and Professional and I.T. Services. The Company is engaged in providing rating and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.43
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs39,584.89
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|9.90
|Dividend:
|27.00
|Yield (%):
|0.68
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|32.40
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.81
|14.09
BRIEF-India's ICRA June-qtr consol profit falls
* Consol net profit in june quarter last year was 228 million rupees as per ind-as; consol total income was 966.8 million rupees
BRIEF-India's ICRA Ltd March-qtr consol profit up about 14 pct
* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 193.4 million rupees; consol total income was 969.3 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: