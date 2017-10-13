TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 23 Oct 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 10428.50 NSE 47809.40 ============= TOTAL 58237.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 13 Oct 13 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 31419.00 NSE 44777.50 ============= TOTAL 76196.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 11 Oct 11 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 14916.90 NSE 46997.60 ============= TOTAL 61914.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 10 Oct 10 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 18078.60 NSE 66783.60 ============= TOTAL 84862.20 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

BRIEF-ICICI Securities to manage disinvestment of 30 pct of paid up shares of NSDL held by IDBI Bank * Co to manage disinvestment of 30 percent of paid up equity shares of NSDL held by IDBI Bank Ltd‍​

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 9 Oct 9 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 19150.70 NSE 42370.30 ============= TOTAL 61521.00 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MAT

MEDIA-India's NABARD buys 7 pct more in SIDBI from IDBI Bank for 9 bln rupees - Mint - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-India's IDBI Bank, Jaypee Infratech ignored several possible solutions, say lenders - Times of India - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 6 Oct 6 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 25186.70 NSE 72211.60 ============= TOTAL 97398.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA