Edition:
India

IDBI Bank Ltd (IDBI.NS)

IDBI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

51.80INR
3:44pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs51.80
Open
Rs51.80
Day's High
Rs52.15
Day's Low
Rs51.50
Volume
1,668,820
Avg. Vol
2,885,714
52-wk High
Rs86.40
52-wk Low
Rs50.20

Chart for

About

IDBI Bank Limited offers monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks, postal savings bank and discount houses. The Company provides personalized banking and financial solutions to its clients. Its segments include wholesale banking, retail banking and treasury services. The corporate/wholesale banking segment... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.79
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs141,854.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,656.44
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about IDBI.NS

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 23

Oct 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 10428.50 NSE 47809.40 ============= TOTAL 58237.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

6:53pm IST

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 13

Oct 13 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 31419.00 NSE 44777.50 ============= TOTAL 76196.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

13 Oct 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 11

Oct 11 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 14916.90 NSE 46997.60 ============= TOTAL 61914.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

11 Oct 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 10

Oct 10 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 18078.60 NSE 66783.60 ============= TOTAL 84862.20 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-ICICI Securities to manage disinvestment of 30 pct of paid up shares of NSDL held by IDBI Bank

* Co to manage disinvestment of 30 percent of paid up equity shares of NSDL held by IDBI Bank Ltd‍​

10 Oct 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 9

Oct 9 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 19150.70 NSE 42370.30 ============= TOTAL 61521.00 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MAT

09 Oct 2017

MEDIA-India's NABARD buys 7 pct more in SIDBI from IDBI Bank for 9 bln rupees - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

09 Oct 2017

MEDIA-India's IDBI Bank, Jaypee Infratech ignored several possible solutions, say lenders - Times of India

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

09 Oct 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 6

Oct 6 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 25186.70 NSE 72211.60 ============= TOTAL 97398.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

06 Oct 2017

BRIEF-IDBI Bank gets shareholders' nod to issue equity shares to Govt Of India

* Gets shareholders' nod to issue, allot equity shares aggregating upto 18.61 billion rupees to Government Of India

05 Oct 2017
» More IDBI.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates