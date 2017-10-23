IDFC Bank Ltd (IDFB.NS)
56.40INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs0.15 (+0.27%)
Rs56.25
Rs56.70
Rs56.70
Rs55.90
5,292,732
8,710,493
Rs81.45
Rs52.55
About
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs195,268.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,401.88
|Dividend:
|0.75
|Yield (%):
|1.31
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 23
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 6
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 5
TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Oct 5
BRIEF-IDFC Bank, Shriram Group agree to extend CES agreement up to Nov. 8, 2017
* Co, Shriram Group agreed for extension of confidentiality, exclusivity and standstill agreement up to November 8, 2017 Source text - http://bit.ly/2fTMMHj Further company coverage:
TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Oct 4
TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Oct 3
TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit dealt for September 2017
TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Sep 29
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 28
