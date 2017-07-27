BRIEF-India's IDFC June-qtr consol profit up 65 pct * Consol profit in june quarter last year was 1.81 billion rupees; consol total income was INR 23.61 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2uAM4D3 Further company coverage:

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 14 (Repeating to add more Ratings) Jul 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 13, 2017.

India's Shriram Group agrees to sell units to IDFC NEW DELHI, July 8 India's Shriram Group said on Saturday it has reached agreement to merge some of its financial service businesses with those of IDFC Group.

BRIEF-IDFC Ltd seeks members' nod for appointment of Sunil Kakar as MD & CEO * Seeks members' nod for appointment of Sunil Kakar as managing director & CEO of the company

BRIEF-India cenbank removes IDFC Ltd from foreign investment ban list * Monitoring of foreign investment under PIS in Indian companies- removal from ban list - FIIS/RPIS : M/S IDFC Limited Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sAslkt) Further company coverage: