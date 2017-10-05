Edition:
IFCI Ltd (IFCI.NS)

IFCI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

22.50INR
3:42pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs22.50
Open
Rs22.55
Day's High
Rs22.70
Day's Low
Rs22.25
Volume
4,181,223
Avg. Vol
6,151,598
52-wk High
Rs33.45
52-wk Low
Rs20.60

About

IFCI Limited is a non-banking financial company engaged in the business of financing companies. The Company is also engaged in providing other credit granting services. The Company's products and services include financial products and corporate advisory services. Its financial products include Debt Segment and Equity Segment.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.96
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs38,226.86
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,662.04
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): --

BRIEF-IFCI seeks shareholders' nod to offer securities worth up to 50 bln rupees

* Seeks shareholders' nod to offer securities worth up to 50 billion rupees via private placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2yYnsUZ Further company coverage:

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-IFCI sells 24 pct stake in Tourism Finance Corp of India

* Says sold 24 percent stake in Tourism Finance Corp of India at average price of 150.03 rupees‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2k6oVp4 Further company coverage:

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-IFCI approves sale of 4.2 mln shares of NSE

* Approved sale of 4.2 million shares comprising of 0.86 percent of total equity shares of NSE to one or more buyers in part or full Source text: http://bit.ly/2ftdAOj Further company coverage:

25 Sep 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Aug 23

Aug 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 13402.50 NSE 46068.80 ============= TOTAL 59471.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MAT

23 Aug 2017

BRIEF-IFCI appoints Emandi Sankara Rao as MD & CEO

* Says appointment of Emandi Sankara Rao as MD & CEO of IFCI Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

17 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's IFCI Ltd June-qtr loss widens

* June quarter loss 2.77 billion rupees versus loss 1.10 billion rupees year ago

10 Aug 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Jun 27

Jun 27 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 21189.90 NSE 66658.90 ============= TOTAL 87848.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

27 Jun 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Jun 23

Jun 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12902.80 NSE 73506.30 ============= TOTAL 86409.10 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M

23 Jun 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-May 22

May 22 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 17949.60 NSE 44353.00 ============= TOTAL 62302.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

22 May 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-May 16

May 16 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 15726.50 NSE 42203.20 ============= TOTAL 57929.70 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M

16 May 2017
