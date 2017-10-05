BRIEF-IFCI seeks shareholders' nod to offer securities worth up to 50 bln rupees * Seeks shareholders' nod to offer securities worth up to 50 billion rupees via private placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2yYnsUZ Further company coverage:

BRIEF-IFCI sells 24 pct stake in Tourism Finance Corp of India * Says sold 24 percent stake in Tourism Finance Corp of India at average price of 150.03 rupees‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2k6oVp4 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-IFCI approves sale of 4.2 mln shares of NSE * Approved sale of 4.2 million shares comprising of 0.86 percent of total equity shares of NSE to one or more buyers in part or full Source text: http://bit.ly/2ftdAOj Further company coverage:

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Aug 23 Aug 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 13402.50 NSE 46068.80 ============= TOTAL 59471.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MAT

BRIEF-IFCI appoints Emandi Sankara Rao as MD & CEO * Says appointment of Emandi Sankara Rao as MD & CEO of IFCI Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's IFCI Ltd June-qtr loss widens * June quarter loss 2.77 billion rupees versus loss 1.10 billion rupees year ago

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Jun 27 Jun 27 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 21189.90 NSE 66658.90 ============= TOTAL 87848.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Jun 23 Jun 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12902.80 NSE 73506.30 ============= TOTAL 86409.10 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-May 22 May 22 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 17949.60 NSE 44353.00 ============= TOTAL 62302.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA