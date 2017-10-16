Infineon says has fixed encryption flaw found by researchers FRANKFURT Germany's Infineon Technologies said it was aware of, and had taken action to correct a flaw in the encryption used for secure products such as identity cards that was revealed by researchers on Monday.

Infineon says has fixed encryption flaw found by researchers FRANKFURT Germany's Infineon Technologies said it was aware of, and had taken action to correct a flaw in the encryption used for secure products such as identity cards that was revealed by researchers on Monday.

Infineon says has fixed encryption flaw found by researchers * Infineon: reacted immediately after told of bug in February

Infineon sells plant in Wales to private buyer, jobs secured FRANKFURT German chipmaker Infineon Technologies said on Thursday it had signed an agreement to sell a manufacturing site in Wales, disposing of a non-core asset to a private buyer that will keep the plant operating.

EU mergers and takeovers (Sept 12) BRUSSELS, Sept 12 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

EU mergers and takeovers (Sept 11) BRUSSELS, Sept 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

UPDATE 1-EU mergers and takeovers (Sept 6) BRUSSELS, Sept 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

EU mergers and takeovers (Sept 6) BRUSSELS, Sept 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

EU mergers and takeovers (Sept 5) BRUSSELS, Sept 5 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: