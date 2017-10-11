Edition:
India

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGAS.BO)

IGAS.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,614.00INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs56.90 (+3.65%)
Prev Close
Rs1,557.10
Open
Rs1,557.40
Day's High
Rs1,620.00
Day's Low
Rs1,557.40
Volume
42,303
Avg. Vol
25,845
52-wk High
Rs1,620.00
52-wk Low
Rs798.90

Chart for

About

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) is an India-based city gas distribution company. The Company's business consists of sale of natural gas. The Company is focused on industrial and commercial business. The Company supplies compressed natural gas (CNG) to the transport sector and piped natural gas (PNG) to the domestic, industrial... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.74
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs201,915.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 140.00
Dividend: 5.00
Yield (%): 0.59

Financials

Latest News about IGAS.BO

BRIEF-‍Indusind Bank ties up with Indraprastha Gas for CNG smartcards

* Ties up with Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) for providing CNG smartcards for commercial & private vehicles at all IGL's CNG gas stations​

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Indraprastha Gas gets shareholders' nod for sub-division of shares

* Gets shareholders' nod for sub-division of shares Source text: http://bit.ly/2yxQ2vh Further company coverage:

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Indraprastha Gas quotes highest additional bid bond for development of city gas distribution in Karnal

* Says co quoted highest additional bid bond for development of city gas distribution in Karnal district Source text - http://bit.ly/2wGrwbC Further company coverage:

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Indraprastha Gas ‍approves 1:5 stock split​

* Says ‍approved 1:5 stock split​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Indraprastha Gas June-qtr profit up about 9 pct

* June quarter net profit 1.61 billion rupees versus profit of 1.48 billion rupees last year

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-RBI says Indraprastha Gas Limited removed from the FIIS/ FPIS ban list.

* RBI says Indraprastha Gas Limited removed from the FIIS/ FPIS ban list.

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Indraprastha Gas to consider sub-division of equity shares‍​

* Says to consider sub division of equity shares‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2uF9Q1O Further company coverage:

21 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Indraprastha Gas gets nod from director of Industries & Commerce, Haryana to lay CGD network in Gurugram

* Says gets permission from director of Industries & Commerce, Haryana to lay City Gas Distribution network in Gurugram Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uqGKDA) Further company coverage:

14 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Indraprastha Gas gets members' nod to increase foreign investment limit in share capital

* Gets members' nod to increase foreign investment limit in share capital of co Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ryQ7v6) Further company coverage:

15 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Indraprastha Gas seeks members' nod for increase in investment by FIIs to 30 pct

* Seeks members' nod for increase in aggregate investment by FIIs or RFPIs to up to 30 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 May 2017
» More IGAS.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates