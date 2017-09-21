UPDATE 1-IG Group's Q1 revenue jumps on expanded client base Sept 21 IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online trading company, on Thursday reported a 21.4 percent rise in revenue to 135.2 million pounds ($182.47 million) for the quarter ended Aug. 31 helped by an expanded client base.

UPDATE 1-British online trading firm IG's profit rises as client base grows July 18 British online financial trading company IG Group Holdings' full-year pretax profit rose 3 percent, beating analysts' estimates, as an expanding client base helped it grow revenue despite quiet markets.

BRIEF-IG Group Holdings FY net trading revenue up 8 pct * FY operating expenses up 14 percent, reflecting continued investment in effective marketing

BRIEF-IG supports UK watchdog's decision to delay rules on contracts for differences * IG Group Holdings Plc response to FCA and ESMA announcements

BRIEF-IG Group comments on FCA's asset management market study​ * ‍Changes will only lead to more positive investment outcomes for consumers​

UPDATE 1-UK's IG sees FY pretax profit "modestly" ahead of last year May 31IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online trading company, said it expected full-year pretax profit and earnings to be "modestly" ahead of last year, with full-year revenue seen rising about 7 percent.

