IGM Financial Inc (IGM.TO)

IGM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

45.50CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$45.50
--
--
--
--
190,582
$45.82
$35.16

About

IGM Financial Inc. is a Canada-based financial services company. The Company's principal businesses are Investors Group Inc. and Mackenzie Financial Corporation, which operate within the advice segment of the financial services market. It operates in three segments: Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and...

Beta: 1.33
Market Cap(Mil.): $10,448.98
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 240.59
Dividend: 0.56
Yield (%): 5.18

BRIEF-IGM FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER INVESTMENT FUND SALES, TOTAL AUM

* IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER 2017 INVESTMENT FUND SALES AND TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-IGM Financial announces August 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management

* IGM Financial Inc announces August 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-IGM Financial Inc Reports second quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-IGM Financial announces July investment fund sales, total AUM

* IGM Financial Inc announces July 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-IGM Financial announces June 2017 investment fund sales, total assets under management

* IGM Financial Inc announces June 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management

06 Jul 2017

BRIEF-IGM Financial Inc announces May 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management

* IGM Financial Inc announces May 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management

03 Jun 2017

BRIEF-IGM Financial announces April 2017 investment fund sales, total assets under management

* IGM Financial Inc. announces April 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management

03 May 2017
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP.N) $154.12 +1.67
CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) $28.32 --
AGF Management Limited (AGFb.TO) $8.14 --
Sprott Resource Lending Corp. (SIL.TO) -- --

