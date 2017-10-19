Czech election front-runner likely to put stamp on state-owned CEZ PRAGUE, Oct 19 Andrej Babis say he wants to run the Czech Republic like a business, which may mean upheaval is ahead for the country's biggest state-controlled business, the utility CEZ.

CORRECTED-RWE likely to target Uniper assets after Fortum takeover-sources FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Oct 13 Germany's RWE is likely to buy Uniper assets that Fortum sells after the Finnish firm's planned 8.05 billion euro ($9.5 billion) takeover rather than launch a counterbid, investors and M&A sources said.

Germany's Innogy issues $1 billion bond to fund wind farms FRANKFURT Innogy, Germany's largest energy group, on Thursday issued a 850 million euros ($1.01 billion) corporate green bond to refinance wind power projects in Europe, it said.

German stocks - Factors to watch on October 12 BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 12 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

German stocks - Factors to watch on October 11 FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Oct 11 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

Innogy CEO says no concrete plans to sell British Npower unit FRANKFURT, Sept 21 Innogy, Germany's largest energy group by market value, is reviewing its troubled British retail unit Npower but currently has no plans to sell the business, Chief Executive Peter Terium told journalists on Thursday.

UPDATE 1-Innogy to spend 1.2 bln eur on e-mobility, solar, glass fibre FRANKFURT, Sept 21 Innogy, Germany's largest energy group by market value, will spend up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) on e-mobility, photovoltaics and glass fibre networks by 2019, it said in a statement on Thursday.