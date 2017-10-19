Edition:
India

Innogy SE (IGY.DE)

IGY.DE on Xetra

39.78EUR
5:34pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.30 (+0.76%)
Prev Close
€39.49
Open
€39.51
Day's High
€39.90
Day's Low
€39.36
Volume
74,845
Avg. Vol
369,124
52-wk High
€39.90
52-wk Low
€30.12

Chart for

About

Innogy SE is a Germany-based company, which is primarily involved in the utilities industry. The Company operates as a provider of electricity and natural gas. The Company's operations are divided into three segments, namely Renewables, Grid and Infrastructure and Retail. The Company operates plants for electricity generation... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): €20,819.42
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 555.55
Dividend: 1.60
Yield (%): 4.27

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Latest News about IGY.DE

Czech election front-runner likely to put stamp on state-owned CEZ

PRAGUE, Oct 19 Andrej Babis say he wants to run the Czech Republic like a business, which may mean upheaval is ahead for the country's biggest state-controlled business, the utility CEZ.

19 Oct 2017

CORRECTED-RWE likely to target Uniper assets after Fortum takeover-sources

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Oct 13 Germany's RWE is likely to buy Uniper assets that Fortum sells after the Finnish firm's planned 8.05 billion euro ($9.5 billion) takeover rather than launch a counterbid, investors and M&A sources said.

13 Oct 2017

Germany's Innogy issues $1 billion bond to fund wind farms

FRANKFURT Innogy, Germany's largest energy group, on Thursday issued a 850 million euros ($1.01 billion) corporate green bond to refinance wind power projects in Europe, it said.

12 Oct 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on October 12

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Oct 12 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

12 Oct 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on October 11

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Oct 11 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

11 Oct 2017

Innogy CEO says no concrete plans to sell British Npower unit

FRANKFURT Innogy , Germany's largest energy group by market value, is reviewing its troubled British retail unit Npower but currently has no plans to sell the business, Chief Executive Peter Terium told journalists on Thursday.

21 Sep 2017

Innogy CEO says no concrete plans to sell British Npower unit

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 Innogy, Germany's largest energy group by market value, is reviewing its troubled British retail unit Npower but currently has no plans to sell the business, Chief Executive Peter Terium told journalists on Thursday.

21 Sep 2017

Innogy to spend 1.2 billion euro on e-mobility, solar, glass fibre

FRANKFURT Innogy, Germany's largest energy group by market value, will spend up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) on e-mobility, photovoltaics and glass fibre networks by 2019, it said in a statement on Thursday.

21 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Innogy to spend 1.2 bln eur on e-mobility, solar, glass fibre

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 Innogy, Germany's largest energy group by market value, will spend up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) on e-mobility, photovoltaics and glass fibre networks by 2019, it said in a statement on Thursday.

21 Sep 2017

Innogy, Statkraft win tender for 860 MW offshore wind park in UK

FRANKFURT Germany's Innogy and Norway's Statkraft [STATKF.UL] won a public tender for their 860 megawatt Triton Knoll offshore wind project off the British coast, Innogy said on Monday.

11 Sep 2017
» More IGY.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates