Edition:
India

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L)

IHG.L on London Stock Exchange

4,062.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
4,062.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
653,290
52-wk High
4,492.00
52-wk Low
3,088.63

Chart for

About

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is a hotel company. The Company franchises its brands to, and manages hotels on behalf of, third-party hotel owners. Its segments include The Americas; Europe; Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); Greater China, and Central. It operates a portfolio of hotel brands, including InterContinental,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.22
Market Cap(Mil.): £7,808.43
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 189.99
Dividend: 24.40
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 59.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.27 10.90
ROE: -- 5.08 14.09

Latest News about IHG.L

BRIEF-Hotelier IHG's global comparable rooms revenue up 2.3 pct

* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC - ‍GLOBAL Q3 COMPARABLE REVPAR 1 UP 2.3 PCT, AND UP 2.2 PCT Q3 YTD​

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Intercontinental Hotels - ‍signed 3 management contracts

* Intercontinental Hotels Group - ‍signed 3 management contracts to introduce its Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants brand to Asia​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

18 Oct 2017

RPT-China's R&F Properties roars back into the spotlight on Wanda deals

* R&F involved in two property deals with Wang's Dalian Wanda

28 Aug 2017

China's R&F Properties roars back into the spotlight on Wanda deals

HONG KONG Once the leader of the elite group of developers known as the "Five South China Tigers", Guangzhou R&F Properties gradually became overshadowed by bigger beasts, but it's now back in focus even as many rivals shy from the limelight.

26 Aug 2017

China's R&F Properties roars back into the spotlight on Wanda deals

* R&F involved in two property deals with Wang's Dalian Wanda

26 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-Blackstone, GIC lead buyout of Goldman's Rothesay Life stake

* Demand to offload corporate pension risk increasing (Adds quote, background, bullet points)

09 Aug 2017

CORRECTED-Blackstone, GIC lead buy out of Goldman Sachs stake in Rothesay Life

LONDON, Aug 9 Goldman Sachs has sold its remaining stake in British pensions insurance business Rothesay Life to a trio of existing investors including Singapore's sovereign wealth fund a decade after setting up the company.

09 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-Hotelier IHG reports slower Q2 revenue per room growth

* Shares fall 4 pct (Adds CFO, investor comments, share movement)

08 Aug 2017

Hotelier IHG reports slower rooms revenue growth

Aug 8 InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) on Tuesday reported slower global rooms revenue growth for the second quarter, hurt by a decline in U.S. growth due to a later Easter this year.

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-InterContinental Hotels reports higher first-half profit

* H1 REPORTED REVENUE $857 MILLION VERSUS $838 MILLION YEAR AGO

08 Aug 2017
» More IHG.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates