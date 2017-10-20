InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L)
4,062.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
4,062.00
--
--
--
--
653,290
4,492.00
3,088.63
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.22
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£7,808.43
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|189.99
|Dividend:
|24.40
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|59.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|5.08
|14.09
BRIEF-Hotelier IHG's global comparable rooms revenue up 2.3 pct
* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC - GLOBAL Q3 COMPARABLE REVPAR 1 UP 2.3 PCT, AND UP 2.2 PCT Q3 YTD
BRIEF-Intercontinental Hotels - signed 3 management contracts
* Intercontinental Hotels Group - signed 3 management contracts to introduce its Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants brand to Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RPT-China's R&F Properties roars back into the spotlight on Wanda deals
* R&F involved in two property deals with Wang's Dalian Wanda
China's R&F Properties roars back into the spotlight on Wanda deals
HONG KONG Once the leader of the elite group of developers known as the "Five South China Tigers", Guangzhou R&F Properties gradually became overshadowed by bigger beasts, but it's now back in focus even as many rivals shy from the limelight.
China's R&F Properties roars back into the spotlight on Wanda deals
* R&F involved in two property deals with Wang's Dalian Wanda
UPDATE 1-Blackstone, GIC lead buyout of Goldman's Rothesay Life stake
* Demand to offload corporate pension risk increasing (Adds quote, background, bullet points)
CORRECTED-Blackstone, GIC lead buy out of Goldman Sachs stake in Rothesay Life
LONDON, Aug 9 Goldman Sachs has sold its remaining stake in British pensions insurance business Rothesay Life to a trio of existing investors including Singapore's sovereign wealth fund a decade after setting up the company.
UPDATE 2-Hotelier IHG reports slower Q2 revenue per room growth
* Shares fall 4 pct (Adds CFO, investor comments, share movement)
Hotelier IHG reports slower rooms revenue growth
Aug 8 InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) on Tuesday reported slower global rooms revenue growth for the second quarter, hurt by a decline in U.S. growth due to a later Easter this year.
BRIEF-InterContinental Hotels reports higher first-half profit
* H1 REPORTED REVENUE $857 MILLION VERSUS $838 MILLION YEAR AGO