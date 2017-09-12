Edition:
Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd (IHME.NS)

IHME.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

518.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.95 (-1.32%)
Prev Close
Rs525.85
Open
Rs533.00
Day's High
Rs533.00
Day's Low
Rs515.60
Volume
12,356
Avg. Vol
43,036
52-wk High
Rs594.70
52-wk Low
Rs302.30

The Indian Hume Pipe Company Limited is engaged in the construction and maintenance of projects relating to water supply, irrigation, sanitation and sewerage systems, and pipe manufacturing. The Company operates through Construction contracts and Others segments. The Construction contracts segment includes water supply schemes,... (more)

Beta: 1.74
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs24,628.12
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 48.45
Dividend: 2.40
Yield (%): 0.67

P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

