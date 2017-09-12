Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd (IHME.NS)
About
The Indian Hume Pipe Company Limited is engaged in the construction and maintenance of projects relating to water supply, irrigation, sanitation and sewerage systems, and pipe manufacturing. The Company operates through Construction contracts and Others segments. The Construction contracts segment includes water supply schemes,... (more)
BRIEF-Indian Hume Pipe Co to close its national rifle division in Gujarat
* Says co decided to close its national rifle division in Gujarat Source text: http://bit.ly/2eSCxyE Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Indian Hume Pipe Company June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter net profit 198.6 million rupees versus profit of 257.9 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Indian Hume Pipe gets work order from Municipal Corporation Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh
* Says company has secured a work order of INR 1 billion from Municipal Corporation Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh
BRIEF-Indian Hume Pipe Company gets work order worth 2.57 bln rupees
* Says secured a work order of INR 2.57 billion from Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company Ltd
BRIEF-Indian Hume Pipe Company gets work order worth 2.61 bln rupees
* Says secured work order of INR 2.61 billion from public health engineering department, ajmer, rajasthan
BRIEF-Indian Hume pipe Co March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 332.4 million rupees versus 94.3 million rupees year ago