BRIEF-Indian Hume Pipe Co to close its national rifle division in Gujarat‍​ * Says co decided to close its national rifle division in Gujarat‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2eSCxyE Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Indian Hume Pipe Company June-qtr profit falls * June quarter net profit 198.6 million rupees versus profit of 257.9 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Indian Hume Pipe gets work order from Municipal Corporation Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh * Says company has secured a work order of INR 1 billion from Municipal Corporation Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh

BRIEF-Indian Hume Pipe Company gets work order worth 2.57 bln rupees * Says secured a work order of INR 2.57 billion from Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company Ltd

BRIEF-Indian Hume Pipe Company gets work order worth 2.61 bln rupees * Says secured work order of INR 2.61 billion from public health engineering department, ajmer, rajasthan