IIFL Holdings Ltd (IIFL.NS)
IIFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
617.10INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
IIFL Holdings Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company's segments include fund based activity, financial product distribution, capital market activity and others. The Company is an online and offline broking, and advisory services provider to retail and institutional clients in the cash and derivative segments. The... (more)
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|68.34
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.15
|14.09
BRIEF-Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd files for IPO
* IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating upto INR 2 billion
ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 14
Jun 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atom Ceramic
BRIEF-India's IIFL Holdings March-qtr consol profit up about 37 pct
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 1.36 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 11 billion rupees
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.