IIFL Holdings Ltd (IIFL.NS)

IIFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

617.10INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.10 (-0.02%)
Prev Close
Rs617.20
Open
Rs612.00
Day's High
Rs624.00
Day's Low
Rs608.65
Volume
110,802
Avg. Vol
234,202
52-wk High
Rs740.00
52-wk Low
Rs237.80

IIFL Holdings Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company's segments include fund based activity, financial product distribution, capital market activity and others. The Company is an online and offline broking, and advisory services provider to retail and institutional clients in the cash and derivative segments. The... (more)

P/E (TTM): -- 68.34 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.70 10.90
ROE: -- 9.15 14.09

Latest News about IIFL.NS

BRIEF-Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd files for IPO‍​

* IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating upto INR 2 billion

14 Aug 2017

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 14

Jun 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atom Ceramic

14 Jun 2017

BRIEF-India's IIFL Holdings March-qtr consol profit up about 37 pct

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 1.36 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 11 billion rupees

04 May 2017
