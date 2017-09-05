Edition:
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP_u.TO)

IIP_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

8.39CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$8.39
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
78,950
52-wk High
$8.39
52-wk Low
$6.97

About

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized...

Beta: 0.77
Market Cap(Mil.): $682.42
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 83.02
Dividend: 0.02
Yield (%): 2.96

BRIEF-Interrent announces $53.75 mln acquisition in Montreal, $11.25 mln acquisition in Hamilton

* InterRent announces $53.75 million acquisition in Montreal and $11.25 million acquisition in Hamilton Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust says interrent purchased for $14.2 mln

* Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust says Interrent purchased 1/3 of about 3.6 acre site at 900 Albert Street for $14.2 million

18 Aug 2017

BRIEF-InterRent REIT results for the second quarter of 2017

* InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) increased by $1.1 million, or 18.2 percent, for quarter​

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-InterRent REIT qtrly AFFO per unit up 9.9 pct to $0.078

* For quarter, ffo per unit increased by 11.0%, from $0.082 per unit to $0.091 per unit.

08 May 2017
