IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd (ILFT.NS)
79.85INR
3:45pm IST
Rs0.70 (+0.88%)
Rs79.15
Rs78.60
Rs81.50
Rs78.25
251,678
287,025
Rs124.80
Rs69.10
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.59
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs25,609.54
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|328.96
|Dividend:
|2.00
|Yield (%):
|2.57
Financials
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 23
Oct 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 10428.50 NSE 47809.40 ============= TOTAL 58237.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
BRIEF-IL&FS Transportation Networks June-qtr profit up 38 pct
* June quarter profit 247.8 million rupees versus profit of 178.7 million rupees last year
BRIEF-IL&FS Transportation Networks seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs on private placement basis
* Seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs on private placement basis in one or more tranches for up to INR 35 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2wl6U8x Further company coverage:
BRIEF-IL&FS Transportation Networks emerges as lowest bidder for project on 2-lane bi-directional Zojila tunnel
* Says emerged as lowest bidder for project on 2-lane bi-directional zojila tunnel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Jul 27
Jul 27 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 30732.50 NSE 75873.20 ============= TOTAL 106605.70 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
BRIEF-India's IL&FS Transportation Networks posts March-qtr profit
* Net loss in March quarter last year was 1.65 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 15.60 billion rupees
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-May 26
May 26 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 13874.10 NSE 64646.30 ============= TOTAL 78520.40 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M
BRIEF-IL&FS Transportation Networks gets contract for development of road project in Laos
* Says contract procured for development of road project in people's democratic republic of laos
BRIEF-IL&FS Transportation Networks' unit re-finances debt worth 17.30 bln rupees
* unit re-financed debt of INR 17.30 billion availed for development of road stretches in Jharkhand via issue of NCDs Source text: http://bit.ly/2qRcA7h Further company coverage: