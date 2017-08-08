TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 23 Oct 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 10428.50 NSE 47809.40 ============= TOTAL 58237.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

BRIEF-IL&FS Transportation Networks June-qtr profit up 38 pct * June quarter profit 247.8 million rupees versus profit of 178.7 million rupees last year

BRIEF-IL&FS Transportation Networks seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs on private placement basis * Seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs on private placement basis in one or more tranches for up to INR 35 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2wl6U8x Further company coverage:

BRIEF-IL&FS Transportation Networks emerges as lowest bidder for project on 2-lane bi-directional Zojila tunnel * Says emerged as lowest bidder for project on 2-lane bi-directional zojila tunnel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's IL&FS Transportation Networks posts March-qtr profit * Net loss in March quarter last year was 1.65 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 15.60 billion rupees

BRIEF-IL&FS Transportation Networks gets contract for development of road project in Laos * Says contract procured for development of road project in people's democratic republic of laos