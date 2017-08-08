Edition:
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd (ILFT.NS)

ILFT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

79.85INR
3:45pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.70 (+0.88%)
Prev Close
Rs79.15
Open
Rs78.60
Day's High
Rs81.50
Day's Low
Rs78.25
Volume
251,678
Avg. Vol
287,025
52-wk High
Rs124.80
52-wk Low
Rs69.10

About

IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited is a surface transportation infrastructure company. The Company is engaged in developing, designing, operating, maintaining and facilitating surface transportation infrastructure projects across India and overseas, taking projects from conceptualization through commissioning to operations... (more)

Beta: 1.59
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs25,609.54
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 328.96
Dividend: 2.00
Yield (%): 2.57

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 23

Oct 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 10428.50 NSE 47809.40 ============= TOTAL 58237.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

6:53pm IST

BRIEF-IL&FS Transportation Networks June-qtr profit up 38 pct

* June quarter profit 247.8 million rupees versus profit of 178.7 million rupees last year

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-IL&FS Transportation Networks seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs on private placement basis

* Seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs on private placement basis in one or more tranches for up to INR 35 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2wl6U8x Further company coverage:

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-IL&FS Transportation Networks emerges as lowest bidder for project on 2-lane bi-directional Zojila tunnel

* Says emerged as lowest bidder for project on 2-lane bi-directional zojila tunnel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

28 Jul 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Jul 27

Jul 27 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 30732.50 NSE 75873.20 ============= TOTAL 106605.70 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's IL&FS Transportation Networks posts March-qtr profit

* Net loss in March quarter last year was 1.65 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 15.60 billion rupees

29 May 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-May 26

May 26 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 13874.10 NSE 64646.30 ============= TOTAL 78520.40 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M

26 May 2017

BRIEF-IL&FS Transportation Networks gets contract for development of road project in Laos

* Says contract procured for development of road project in people's democratic republic of laos

11 May 2017

BRIEF-IL&FS Transportation Networks' unit re-finances debt worth 17.30 bln rupees

* unit re-financed debt of INR 17.30 billion availed for development of road stretches in Jharkhand via issue of NCDs Source text: http://bit.ly/2qRcA7h Further company coverage:

08 May 2017
