UPDATE 1-Fading banks rally, falling Imperial limit FTSE gains LONDON, Sept 28 Enthusiasm about U.S. tax reforms and rate hikes dissipated on Thursday, taking the wind out of the sails of Britain's banking stocks after earlier gains, and leaving the main share index modestly up on the day. The FTSE 100 index was up 0.1 percent, in line with a broadly flat European market.

Imperial Brands says on track, working on Palmer & Harvey rescue LONDON, Sept 28 British tobacco group Imperial Brands said on Thursday it would meet profit expectations for the year ended on Sept. 30 after its volumes outperformed the industry in the second half.

UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE edges up but financials falter after ECB meeting LONDON, Sept 7 Britain's top share index ended the session higher on Thursday with most sectors in positive territory with the exception of financial stocks, which suffered, alongside the rest of their European peers, after the European central bank reaffirmed its ultra-easy policy stance.

BRIEF-Imperial Brands sells 10 pct of Logista for 252.2 mln euros Sept 7 CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (EUROPE) AND GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL:

BP, Rolls-Royce drive Britain's FTSE higher as earnings impress * AA plummets to record low after chairman fired

UPDATE 1-Swedish Match Q2 profit up as US cigar volumes grow July 21 Tobacco group Swedish Match posted on Friday quarterly profits matching expectations helped by higher U.S. cigar volumes but was slightly more cautious about prospects to grow volumes in the full year compared with 2016.

Tobacco companies diversify into ‘pharmaceuticals’ (Reuters Health) - Tobacco companies claim to be developing and selling merchandise to help cigarette smokers quit, but health researchers accuse the industry of trying to hook consumers on different – still dangerous – nicotine products.

Woodford equity income fund sells BAT stake, keeps Imperial Brands LONDON Veteran UK investor Neil Woodford's 10 billion pound ($12.97 billion) equity income fund has sold its stake in British American Tobacco after strong performance, although it has kept its stake in Imperial Brands , the fund said.