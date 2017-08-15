Edition:
IAMGOLD Corp (IMG.TO)

IMG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

7.25CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$7.25
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,703,409
52-wk High
$8.87
52-wk Low
$4.24

About

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAMGOLD) is engaged primarily in the exploration for, and the development and production of, mineral resource properties throughout the world. Through its holdings, IAMGOLD has interests in various operations, exploration and development properties. IAMGOLD is a mid-tier mining company with approximately... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.45
Market Cap(Mil.): $3,560.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 464.72
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 0.63 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.60 10.90
ROE: -- -2.24 14.09

Latest News about IMG.TO

BRIEF-IAMGOLD Corp acquires common shares of TomaGold Corp

* IAMGOLD Corporation announces acquisition of common shares of TomaGold Corporation

15 Aug 2017

BRIEF-TomaGold announces strategic investment of $2.5 mln by Iamgold

* TomaGold announces strategic investment of $2.5 million by Iamgold

10 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-Japan's Sumitomo Metal to buy stake in Canada gold project for $195 mln

* Sumitomo Metal looking to boost output through acquisitions

06 Jun 2017

Sumitomo Metal to buy stake in Cote Gold Project from IAMGOLD for $195 mln

TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining Co said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy a 27.75 percent interest in the Cote Gold Project from Toronto-based IAMGOLD Corp for US$195 million.

06 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Iamgold announces strategic agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining

* Iamgold announces strategic agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining for the development of côté gold

06 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Calibre Mining says IAMGOLD exercises second option after earning 51 pct interest in Eastern Borosi Gold Project, Nicaragua

* Calibre Mining Corp says iamgold exercises second option after earning a 51% interest in eastern Borosi Gold Project, Nicaragua

02 Jun 2017

BRIEF-IAMGOLD reports 438% profit increase in Q1

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations

10 May 2017
