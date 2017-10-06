BRIEF-Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals says ‍CCI imposes penalty on co * ‍CCI has imposed penalties on 4 companies including co for contravention of provisions of competition act, 2002​

BRIEF-GAIL (India) clarifies on news item 'GAIL under CCI scanner for breaching competition norms' * GAIL (India) clarifies on news item, GAIL under CCI scanner for breaching competition norms

BRIEF-India's Strides Shasun says CCI approves scheme of arrangement * CCI approves scheme of arrangement between co, Sequent Scientific Ltd & Solara Active Pharma Sciences