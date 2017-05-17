Edition:
India

Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO)

IMO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

39.45CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$39.45
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
691,275
52-wk High
$48.72
52-wk Low
$35.15

Chart for

About

Imperial Oil Limited is an integrated oil company. The Company is engaged in all the phases of the petroleum industry in Canada, including exploration for, and production and sale of, crude oil and natural gas. Its operations are conducted in three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream operations include the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.91
Market Cap(Mil.): $26,311.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 840.44
Dividend: 0.13
Yield (%): 1.62

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.28 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.95 10.90
ROE: -- 8.87 14.09

Latest News about IMO.TO

BRIEF-Unifor reaches tentative agreement with Imperial Oil

* Unifor says the Local's membership will vote on tentative agreement on Thursday, May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

17 May 2017
» More IMO.TO News

Competitors

  Price Chg
ANK Bashneft' PAO (BANE.MM) руб2,134.00 -1.00
ANK Bashneft' PAO (BANE_p.MM) руб1,432.00 -21.00
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM.N) $83.11 +0.37
Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.AS) €25.96 +0.03
Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSb.L) 2,352.50 -1.00
BP plc (BP.L) 490.30 -1.60
BP plc (BP_p.L) 162.00 0.00
BP plc (BP_pb.L) 174.00 +2.75
Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) $42.06 --
Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO.N) $13.93 +0.19

Earnings vs. Estimates