TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 23 Oct 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 10428.50 NSE 47809.40 ============= TOTAL 58237.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

BRIEF-Indiabulls Housing Finance Sept-qtr consol profit up 26 pct * Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 30.67 billion rupees

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 18 Oct 18 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 3143.60 NSE 24934.00 ============= TOTAL 28077.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 17 Oct 17 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16797.20 NSE 49440.40 ============= TOTAL 66237.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 13 Oct 13 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 31419.00 NSE 44777.50 ============= TOTAL 76196.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 11 Oct 11 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 14916.90 NSE 46997.60 ============= TOTAL 61914.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 10 Oct 10 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 18078.60 NSE 66783.60 ============= TOTAL 84862.20 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 4 Oct 4 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 30358.60 NSE 91664.80 ============= TOTAL 122023.40 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 3 Oct 3 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 27258.50 NSE 90667.70 ============= TOTAL 117926.20 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA