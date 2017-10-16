Sensex, Nifty hit record closing highs Indian shares hit record closing highs on Monday as investors were encouraged by recent economic data which showed the country's merchandise exports surged in September, pushing the trade deficit to a seven-month low.

India's BSE index hits record high, rupee rallies as trade deficit narrows Oct 16 India's benchmark BSE index hit a record high on Monday, while the rupee rallied to a 3-1/2 week top, after data on Friday showed the country's merchandise exports surged in September, pushing the trade deficit to a seven-month low.

BUZZ-India's Bharat Financial hits near 7-yr high on merger with IndusInd Bank ** Shares of Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd rise as much as 3.8 pct to their highest since Nov. 1, 2010

IndusInd Bank seals $2.4 billion deal to buy Bharat Financial NEW DELHI/MUMBAI India's IndusInd Bank Ltd agreed an all-share deal on Saturday to buy microlender Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd for close to 155 billion rupees ($2.4 billion), boosting its presence in microfinance lending and rural banking.

India's IndusInd Bank seals $2.4 billion deal to buy Bharat Financial NEW DELHI/MUMBAI India's IndusInd Bank Ltd agreed an all-share deal on Saturday to buy microlender Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd for close to 155 billion rupees ($2.4 billion), boosting its presence in microfinance lending and rural banking.

UPDATE 2-India's IndusInd Bank seals $2.4 bln deal to buy Bharat Financial * Deal at 11.4 pct premium to Bharat Financial closing share price

India's IndusInd Bank clears deal to buy Bharat Financial Inclusion NEW DELHI, Oct 14 India's IndusInd Bank Ltd said on Saturday it has approved a deal to buy Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd.

BRIEF-India's Indusind Bank sees loans growing at "mid-twenties" for full year 2017/18-exec Oct 12 India's Indusind Bank Managing Director & CEO, Romesh Sobti says:

BRIEF-IndusInd Bank Q2 NIM stable at 4 pct‍​ * Says Q2 NIM stable at 4 pct‍​ Source text: [Performance highlights for the Quarter ended September 30, 2017: *Net Interest Income (NII) was Rs. 1,820.99 crores as against Rs. 1,460.31 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering a robust growth of 25 pct. *Non Interest income for the quarter was Rs. 1,187.57 crores as against Rs. 970.42 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, a growth of 22 pct. *Core fee income for the quarter was Rs. 1,013.02 crores