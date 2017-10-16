Edition:
Indusind Bank Ltd (INBK.BO)

INBK.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,695.15INR
2:02pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.55 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs1,694.60
Open
Rs1,682.05
Day's High
Rs1,706.20
Day's Low
Rs1,682.05
Volume
56,865
Avg. Vol
76,880
52-wk High
Rs1,818.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,037.85

IndusInd Bank Limited (the Bank) is engaged in banking and para-banking services. The Bank is involved in accepting deposits, such as savings accounts, current accounts and fixed deposits, and banking solutions. The Bank is engaged in granting loans to various segments, such as industries and businesses, and retail loans;... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.70
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs1,007,602.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 598.87
Dividend: 6.00
Yield (%): 0.36

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about INBK.BO

Sensex, Nifty hit record closing highs

Indian shares hit record closing highs on Monday as investors were encouraged by recent economic data which showed the country's merchandise exports surged in September, pushing the trade deficit to a seven-month low.

16 Oct 2017

India's BSE index hits record high, rupee rallies as trade deficit narrows

Oct 16 India's benchmark BSE index hit a record high on Monday, while the rupee rallied to a 3-1/2 week top, after data on Friday showed the country's merchandise exports surged in September, pushing the trade deficit to a seven-month low.

16 Oct 2017

BUZZ-India's Bharat Financial hits near 7-yr high on merger with IndusInd Bank

** Shares of Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd rise as much as 3.8 pct to their highest since Nov. 1, 2010

16 Oct 2017

IndusInd Bank seals $2.4 billion deal to buy Bharat Financial

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI India's IndusInd Bank Ltd agreed an all-share deal on Saturday to buy microlender Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd for close to 155 billion rupees ($2.4 billion), boosting its presence in microfinance lending and rural banking.

15 Oct 2017

India's IndusInd Bank seals $2.4 billion deal to buy Bharat Financial

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI India's IndusInd Bank Ltd agreed an all-share deal on Saturday to buy microlender Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd for close to 155 billion rupees ($2.4 billion), boosting its presence in microfinance lending and rural banking.

14 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-India's IndusInd Bank seals $2.4 bln deal to buy Bharat Financial

* Deal at 11.4 pct premium to Bharat Financial closing share price

14 Oct 2017

India's IndusInd Bank clears deal to buy Bharat Financial Inclusion

NEW DELHI, Oct 14 India's IndusInd Bank Ltd said on Saturday it has approved a deal to buy Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd.

14 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's Indusind Bank sees loans growing at "mid-twenties" for full year 2017/18-exec

Oct 12 India's Indusind Bank Managing Director & CEO, Romesh Sobti says:

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-IndusInd Bank Q2 NIM stable at 4 pct‍​

* Says Q2 NIM stable at 4 pct‍​ Source text: [Performance highlights for the Quarter ended September 30, 2017: *Net Interest Income (NII) was Rs. 1,820.99 crores as against Rs. 1,460.31 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering a robust growth of 25 pct. *Non Interest income for the quarter was Rs. 1,187.57 crores as against Rs. 970.42 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, a growth of 22 pct. *Core fee income for the quarter was Rs. 1,013.02 crores

12 Oct 2017

IndusInd Bank second-quarter profit rises 25 percent

IndusInd Bank Ltd posted a 25 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit, helped by higher interest income.

12 Oct 2017
