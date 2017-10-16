Indusind Bank Ltd (INBK.NS)
1,695.50INR
3:48pm IST
Rs4.65 (+0.28%)
Rs1,690.85
Rs1,691.00
Rs1,707.25
Rs1,681.90
1,745,367
1,049,566
Rs1,804.00
Rs1,036.70
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.70
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs1,007,602.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|598.87
|Dividend:
|6.00
|Yield (%):
|0.36
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
BRIEF-Indusind Bank launches co-branded wallet 'IndusInd Mobikwik'
* Launches co-branded wallet 'IndusInd Mobikwik' with Mobikwik
Sensex, Nifty hit record closing highs
Indian shares hit record closing highs on Monday as investors were encouraged by recent economic data which showed the country's merchandise exports surged in September, pushing the trade deficit to a seven-month low.
India's BSE index hits record high, rupee rallies as trade deficit narrows
Oct 16 India's benchmark BSE index hit a record high on Monday, while the rupee rallied to a 3-1/2 week top, after data on Friday showed the country's merchandise exports surged in September, pushing the trade deficit to a seven-month low.
BUZZ-India's Bharat Financial hits near 7-yr high on merger with IndusInd Bank
** Shares of Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd rise as much as 3.8 pct to their highest since Nov. 1, 2010
IndusInd Bank seals $2.4 billion deal to buy Bharat Financial
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI India's IndusInd Bank Ltd agreed an all-share deal on Saturday to buy microlender Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd for close to 155 billion rupees ($2.4 billion), boosting its presence in microfinance lending and rural banking.
India's IndusInd Bank seals $2.4 billion deal to buy Bharat Financial
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI India's IndusInd Bank Ltd agreed an all-share deal on Saturday to buy microlender Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd for close to 155 billion rupees ($2.4 billion), boosting its presence in microfinance lending and rural banking.
UPDATE 2-India's IndusInd Bank seals $2.4 bln deal to buy Bharat Financial
* Deal at 11.4 pct premium to Bharat Financial closing share price
India's IndusInd Bank clears deal to buy Bharat Financial Inclusion
NEW DELHI, Oct 14 India's IndusInd Bank Ltd said on Saturday it has approved a deal to buy Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd.
BRIEF-India's Indusind Bank sees loans growing at "mid-twenties" for full year 2017/18-exec
Oct 12 India's Indusind Bank Managing Director & CEO, Romesh Sobti says:
BRIEF-IndusInd Bank Q2 NIM stable at 4 pct
* Says Q2 NIM stable at 4 pct Source text: [Performance highlights for the Quarter ended September 30, 2017: *Net Interest Income (NII) was Rs. 1,820.99 crores as against Rs. 1,460.31 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering a robust growth of 25 pct. *Non Interest income for the quarter was Rs. 1,187.57 crores as against Rs. 970.42 crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, a growth of 22 pct. *Core fee income for the quarter was Rs. 1,013.02 crores