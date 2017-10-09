Edition:
Indivior PLC (INDV.L)

INDV.L on London Stock Exchange

20 Oct 2017
Indivior PLC (Indivior) is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence (the Indivior Business). Its treatment and pipeline focus is opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, overdose rescue... (more)

BRIEF-Old Mutual cuts stake in Indivior to 4.36 pct

* OLD MUTUAL CUTS STAKE IN INDIVIOR TO 4.36 PERCENT FROM 7.01 PERCENT STAKE EARLIER- FILING‍​ Further company coverage:

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Indivior ‍says FDA to review New Drug Application for RBP-6000​

* ‍FDA posts Federal Register notice for an advisory committee meeting to review​

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Indivior says submitted NDA to FDA for schizophrenia​ treatment

* U.S. UNIT SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA ON SEPT. 28, TO SEEK MARKETING APPROVAL FOR RBP-7000, INDIVIOR'S TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

02 Oct 2017

Indivior settles addiction treatment case with Mylan for undisclosed terms

Sept 25 Indivior's U.S. subsidiary, together with Monosol Rx, has settled a patent dispute with U.S. drugmaker Mylan related to generic versions of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, which generates 80 percent of the Indivior's revenue.

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Indivior enters into settlement with Mylan Pharmaceuticals in patent infringement case

* INDIVIOR ENTERS INTO SETTLEMENT WITH MYLAN PHARMACEUTICALS IN PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE

25 Sep 2017

Many drug companies fail to conduct timely safety checks on medicines after FDA approval

(Reuters Health) - In the rush to approve new medicines, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration often requires drug companies to study possible side effects and alternative doses for medicines once they hit the broader market.

21 Sep 2017

Indivior files lawsuits against Suboxone generic rivals

Indivior's U.S. subsidiary has filed lawsuits against firms seeking approval for generic versions of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, which generates 80 percent of the drugmaker's revenue.

15 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Indivior files lawsuits against Suboxone generic rivals

Sept 15 Indivior's U.S. subsidiary has filed lawsuits against firms seeking approval for generic versions of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, which generates 80 percent of the drugmaker's revenue.

15 Sep 2017

Indivior files patent lawsuits against generic Suboxone rivals

Sept 15 Indivior said on Friday its U.S. subsidiary has filed patent lawsuits against firms seeking approval for generic versions of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, which generates 80 percent of Indivior's revenue.

15 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Indivior asserts new patent against Anda-filers

* ‍INDIVIOR FILES COMPLAINTS ASSERTING NEW SUBOXONE® FILM PATENT AGAINST ANDA-FILERS​

15 Sep 2017
