Indivior PLC (INDV.L)
327.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
327.00
--
--
--
--
2,595,667
421.50
246.50
About
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£2,498.61
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|721.46
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BRIEF-Old Mutual cuts stake in Indivior to 4.36 pct
* OLD MUTUAL CUTS STAKE IN INDIVIOR TO 4.36 PERCENT FROM 7.01 PERCENT STAKE EARLIER- FILING Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Indivior says FDA to review New Drug Application for RBP-6000
* FDA posts Federal Register notice for an advisory committee meeting to review
BRIEF-Indivior says submitted NDA to FDA for schizophrenia treatment
* U.S. UNIT SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA ON SEPT. 28, TO SEEK MARKETING APPROVAL FOR RBP-7000, INDIVIOR'S TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Indivior settles addiction treatment case with Mylan for undisclosed terms
Sept 25 Indivior's U.S. subsidiary, together with Monosol Rx, has settled a patent dispute with U.S. drugmaker Mylan related to generic versions of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, which generates 80 percent of the Indivior's revenue.
Many drug companies fail to conduct timely safety checks on medicines after FDA approval
(Reuters Health) - In the rush to approve new medicines, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration often requires drug companies to study possible side effects and alternative doses for medicines once they hit the broader market.
Indivior files lawsuits against Suboxone generic rivals
Indivior's U.S. subsidiary has filed lawsuits against firms seeking approval for generic versions of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, which generates 80 percent of the drugmaker's revenue.
Sept 15 Indivior's U.S. subsidiary has filed lawsuits against firms seeking approval for generic versions of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, which generates 80 percent of the drugmaker's revenue.
Sept 15 Indivior said on Friday its U.S. subsidiary has filed patent lawsuits against firms seeking approval for generic versions of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, which generates 80 percent of Indivior's revenue.
BRIEF-Indivior asserts new patent against Anda-filers
* INDIVIOR FILES COMPLAINTS ASSERTING NEW SUBOXONE® FILM PATENT AGAINST ANDA-FILERS