Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (INE.TO)

INE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

15.05CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$15.05
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
111,233
52-wk High
$15.72
52-wk Low
$12.43

About

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc is a Canada-based renewable power producer. The Company is a developer, owner and operator of renewable power-generating facilities with a focus on hydroelectric, wind power and solar photovoltaic (PV) projects. It operates through four segments: hydroelectric generation, wind power generation,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.53
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,593.76
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 108.64
Dividend: 0.17
Yield (%): 4.50

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Latest News about INE.TO

BRIEF-Innergex announces normal course issuer bid

* Innergex renewable energy inc - received approval from toronto stock exchange to proceed with normal course issuer bid on its common shares

15 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Innergex Q2 earnings per share C$0.12

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Innergex acquires two wind projects in France

* Innergex renewable energy inc says acquired two wind facilities with an aggregate installed capacity of 43 Mw

06 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Innergex Renewable announces commercial operation of two wind farms in France

* Innergex announces commercial operation of two wind farms in France

26 May 2017

BRIEF-Innergex begins commercial operation of the 25.3 MW boulder creek hydroelectric facility

* Innergex begins commercial operation of the 25.3 MW Boulder Creek hydroelectric facility

26 May 2017

BRIEF-Innergex reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.01

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

09 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates