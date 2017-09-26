Informa PLC (INF.L)
About
Informa PLC is engaged in business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions and Knowledge & Networking. The Academic Publishing division, which operates as Taylor & Francis Group, provides books... (more)
BRIEF-Informa announces acquisition of Dove Medical Press
* ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF DOVE MEDICAL PRESS, STRENGTHENING ITS CAPABILITY AND PRESENCE IN OPEN ACCESS PUBLISHING
UK's Informa reports 41.3 pct rise in H1 revenue on global exhibitions boost
July 25British business media group Informa Plc said first-half revenue rose 41.3 percent on strong trading in its global exhibitions business.
BRIEF-Informa announces sale of majority share in Euroforum
* SAYS MAJORITY ACQUISITION OF ITS GERMAN/SWISS DOMESTIC CONFERENCE BUSINESS EUROFORUM BY LEADING GERMAN MEDIA GROUP, VERLAGSGRUPPE HANDELSBLATT GMBH.
BRIEF-Informa posts H1 pretax profit of 148.8 mln pounds
* H1 REVENUE OF 915.4 MILLION STG VERSUS 647.7 MILLION STG YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Informa re-confirms full year expectations
* Improvement in its operating performance through first four months of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: