CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation says unable to confirm or deny reports of Fairfax eyeing stake in co * Says "unable to confirm or deny the news reports"

BRIEF-India's Infibeam Incorp June-qtr consol profit rises * June quarter consol profit 163.3 million rupees versus 98.7 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation gets govt contract for e-marketplace * Says intimation - receipt of letter of award from government e-marketplace ('GEM')

BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation seeks members' nod for sub-division of shares in ratio of 1:10 * Seeks members' nod for subdivision of shares of co in ratio of 1:10

ADVISORY-Alert on Infibeam Incorp approving issue of senior unsecured notes withdrawn June 23 The alert on Infibeam Incorporation Ltd approving issue of senior unsecured notes worth $500 million is wrong and has been withdrawn. The alert was issued inadvertently from a press release of an unrelated company, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.

BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation approves investment in Avenues Payments India * Approved to make investment in preference shares along with Avenues (India) into Avenues Payments India Pvt Ltd