Infosys Ltd (INFY.BO)

INFY.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

939.65INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs12.55 (+1.35%)
Prev Close
Rs927.10
Open
Rs928.20
Day's High
Rs942.80
Day's Low
Rs928.20
Volume
263,458
Avg. Vol
477,102
52-wk High
Rs1,045.00
52-wk Low
Rs861.50

Infosys Limited is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, provides business information technology services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, engineering services comprising product... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.42
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs2,103,209.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,285.72
Dividend: 14.75
Yield (%): 2.80

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.39 10.90
ROE: -- 16.32 14.09

Latest News about INFY.BO

Nifty, Sensex end higher; investors eye Sept-quarter results

Indian shares rose for a third straight session on Tuesday but the gains were capped as investors hedged their bets before September-quarter corporate results kick in later this week.

10 Oct 2017

Indian shares edge higher; Infosys, Lupin lead

Oct 10 Indian shares climbed on Tuesday, with Infosys Ltd gaining after its shareholders approved a buyback plan while Lupin Ltd rose after winning U.S. approval for its hypertension drug.

10 Oct 2017

MEDIA-India's Infosys files complaint with cyber crime police after execs get defamatory mail - Business Standard

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

29 Sep 2017

MEDIA-Navin Budhiraja, senior VP and head of technology at India's Infosys resigns - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Infosys Finacle partners with ToneTag to offer sound-based contactless payments solutions

* Says Infosys Finacle partners with ToneTag to offer sound-based contactless payments solutions ‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hnhLrK Further company coverage:

22 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Infosys Senior VP Sanjay Rajagopalan resigned on Sept. 13

* Says Sanjay Rajagopalan's (senior vice president, head - design & research) last date of employment with Infosys was Sept 13, 2017​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hcN644 Further company coverage:

19 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Infosys and CMA CGM Group sign strategic partnership

* CMA CGM GROUP SIGNS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE TRANSFORMATION OF ITS INFORMATION SYSTEMS‍​

18 Sep 2017

India Markets Weekahead: Nifty inching up, but Kim could play spoilsport

The Nifty closed the week above the 10,000 mark in spite of heavy selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and ongoing geopolitical tensions. IPOs continued to hog the limelight and saw a good response.

17 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Infosys Ltd says ‍will open North Carolina Technology and Innovation Hub in Raleigh

* Says ‍will open North Carolina Technology and Innovation Hub in Raleigh; hub is expected to hire 2,000 American workers by 2021​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Infosys completes acquisition of Brilliant Basics

* Says Infosys completes acquisition of Brilliant Basics - digital innovation and customer experience studio Source text - http://bit.ly/2xeDD1Y Further company coverage:

11 Sep 2017
