Nifty, Sensex end higher; investors eye Sept-quarter results Indian shares rose for a third straight session on Tuesday but the gains were capped as investors hedged their bets before September-quarter corporate results kick in later this week.

Indian shares edge higher; Infosys, Lupin lead Oct 10 Indian shares climbed on Tuesday, with Infosys Ltd gaining after its shareholders approved a buyback plan while Lupin Ltd rose after winning U.S. approval for its hypertension drug.

MEDIA-India's Infosys files complaint with cyber crime police after execs get defamatory mail - Business Standard

MEDIA-Navin Budhiraja, senior VP and head of technology at India's Infosys resigns - Mint

BRIEF-Infosys Finacle partners with ToneTag to offer sound-based contactless payments solutions * Says Infosys Finacle partners with ToneTag to offer sound-based contactless payments solutions

BRIEF-Infosys Senior VP Sanjay Rajagopalan resigned on Sept. 13 * Says Sanjay Rajagopalan's (senior vice president, head - design & research) last date of employment with Infosys was Sept 13, 2017

BRIEF-Infosys and CMA CGM Group sign strategic partnership * CMA CGM GROUP SIGNS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE TRANSFORMATION OF ITS INFORMATION SYSTEMS

India Markets Weekahead: Nifty inching up, but Kim could play spoilsport The Nifty closed the week above the 10,000 mark in spite of heavy selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and ongoing geopolitical tensions. IPOs continued to hog the limelight and saw a good response.

BRIEF-Infosys Ltd says ‍will open North Carolina Technology and Innovation Hub in Raleigh * Says ‍will open North Carolina Technology and Innovation Hub in Raleigh; hub is expected to hire 2,000 American workers by 2021