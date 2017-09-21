BRIEF-Interglobe Aviation ‍approves allotment of 33.6 mln shares to QIBs at 1,130 rupees each​ * Says ‍approved allotment of 33.6 million equity shares to qualified institutional buyers at 1,130 rupees each​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hjgB4a Further company coverage:

InterGlobe Aviation aims to land $616 million share sale on Friday MUMBAI India's InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs the country's top airline IndiGo, will conduct a share sale to institutional investors on Friday that will raise for the company and its founders as much as 39.45 billion rupees ($616 million).

Sensex ends at record close; Eicher Motors leads Indian shares on Tuesday closed at their highest ever level for a second session in a row as automakers such as Eicher Motors Ltd advanced on upbeat monthly sales a day before a key central bank policy meeting.