Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd (INGR.NS)
INGR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
801.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs3.20 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
Rs797.90
Open
Rs793.00
Day's High
Rs805.00
Day's Low
Rs793.00
Volume
4,195
Avg. Vol
14,438
52-wk High
Rs938.30
52-wk Low
Rs645.00
About
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Limited is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of industrial air compressors of various capacities and related services, and its complete machines and spare parts. The Company operates through Air solutions segment. The Air Solutions segment includes reciprocating compressors,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
BRIEF-Ingersoll-Rand (India) seeks members' nod for appointment of Amar Kaul as MD
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Amar Kaul as managing director of the company Source text: http://bit.ly/2sMyFsd Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Ingersoll-Rand (India) March-qtr profit rises about 31 pct
* March quarter total income from operations 1.88 billion rupees