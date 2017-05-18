Investec Ltd (INLJ.J)
INLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
9,930.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
9,930.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
7.00 (+0.07%)
7.00 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
9,923.00
9,923.00
Open
10,000.00
10,000.00
Day's High
10,000.00
10,000.00
Day's Low
9,870.00
9,870.00
Volume
283,013
283,013
Avg. Vol
857,169
857,169
52-wk High
10,639.00
10,639.00
52-wk Low
8,026.00
8,026.00
About
Investec Limited provides a range of financial products and services to a select client base in South Africa and Mauritius. The Company's segments are Asset Management, Wealth and Investment, and Specialist Banking. The Company's asset management is engaged in managing investments. The Company's wealth and investment business... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.24
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R101,230.60
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,024.28
|Dividend:
|225.00
|Yield (%):
|4.06
Financials
BRIEF-Investec posts 18.5 pct rise in FY statutory operating profit
* FY statutory operating profit increased 18.5% to GBP599.1 million
BRIEF-Investec Bank posts FY pre-tax profit of 4.16 bln rand
* Investec Bank limited posted a decrease in FY headline earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders of 11.0% to 3,069 million rand