Investec PLC (INPJ.J)
INPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
9,989.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
62.00 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
9,927.00
Open
9,927.00
Day's High
10,020.00
Day's Low
9,720.00
Volume
445,258
Avg. Vol
1,190,306
52-wk High
10,603.00
52-wk Low
7,875.00
About
Investec plc is a specialist bank and asset manager. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to a client base in various markets, including the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, and Asia/Australia. Its segments include Asset Management, Wealth & Investment, and Specialist Banking. The Asset... (more)
Overall
Financials
BRIEF-Investec sells 18 leased aircraft to Oaktree Capital
* Agrees to sell 18 aircraft from its managed leasing funds to funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management.
BRIEF-Fevertree investor Charles Rolls sells 3.9 pct stake in firm
* Selling shareholder Charles Rolls sold 4,500,000 ordinary shares in co, representing about 3.9 percent of issued share capital of co
UPDATE 1-South Africa's Investec to expand into life insurance
JOHANNESBURG, May 18 South Africa-focused bank Investec said on Thursday it would expand into offering life insurance to its private clients, as it reported a rise in full-year earnings.
South Africa's Investec reports 17 percent full-year profit jump
JOHANNESBURG, May 18 South Africa's Investec reported a 17 percent rise in annual profit on Thursday buoyed by its asset management and specialist banking businesses.