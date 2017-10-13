Fitch Affirms Lodha Developers at 'B'; Off Rating Watch Negative ; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based homebuilder Lodha Developers Private Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' and assigned the rating a Stable Outlook. The rating on the outstanding USD200 million 12% senior unsecured notes issued by Lodha Developers International Limited and guaranteed by Lodha and certain subsidiaries has also been affirmed at 'B', with Recovery Rating of 'RR4'

Fitch: Indiabulls Real Estate's IPIT Offer Highlights Limited Rating Headroom (The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, October 13 (Fitch) India-based property developer Indiabulls Real Estate Limited's (IBREL, B+/Stable) plan to acquire the 45% of Indiabulls Properties Investment Trust (IPIT) that it does not own may put upward pressure on leverage, which is already high for its rating, says Fitch Ratings. On 11 October 2017, IBREL announced a cash offer to acquire the 45% of stake in IPIT that it does not own for nearly SGD305 million

Fitch Affirms Indiabulls Real Estate at 'B+'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed property developer Indiabulls Real Estate Limited's (IBREL) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency also affirmed the rating on Century Limited's USD175 million 10.25% senior notes due 2019 at 'B+ ' and Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. Century Limited is a Jersey-based subsidiary of IBREL. IBREL's rating reflects its positi

Fitch Maintains Lodha's 'B' IDR on Rating Watch Negative (The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) placed on Lodha Developers Private Limited's (Lodha) 'B' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and the 'B' long-term rating on its outstanding USD200 million 12% unsecured unsubordinated notes due 2020. The RWN reflects the possibility that Lodha may not be able to complete the refinancing of the GBP225 million loan for its prime residential

Fitch Places Lodha Developers' Ratings on Rating Watch Negative (The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Lodha Developers Private Limited's (Lodha) 'B' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and the 'B' long-term rating on its outstanding USD200 million 12% unsecured unsubordinated notes due 2020 on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), following the company's announcement that it is seeking the consent of the holders of its US dollar notes to amend certain covenants in indenture and to waiv

BRIEF-Indiabulls Real Estate June-qtr consol net profit up about 29 pct * June quarter consol net profit 1.53 billion rupees versus profit of 1.18 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Indiabulls Real Estate buys remaining minority stake in Indiabulls Infraestate * Says bought entire 10.08% minority stake in Indiabulls Infraestate Ltd

BRIEF-Indiabulls Real Estate says IBREL IBL Scheme Trust sold 33 mln shares of co for 6.63 bln rupees * Says IBREL IBL Scheme Trust sold 33 million shares of company for 6.63 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

TABLE-India Commercial Papers deals on F-TRAC-Jun 20 Jun 20 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE261F14BG7 NABARD 91D 22-Jun-17 99.9655 6.2984 2 225 99.9655