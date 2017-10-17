Edition:
Intel Corp (INTC.OQ)

INTC.OQ on NASDAQ Stock Exchange Global Select Market

40.43USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$40.43
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
5,385
Avg. Vol
6,198,512
52-wk High
$40.44
52-wk Low
$33.24

About

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company's segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG),... (more)

Beta: 1.05
Market Cap(Mil.): $186,221.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,699.00
Dividend: 0.27
Yield (%): 2.75

BRIEF-Intel says to ship Intel Nervana Neural Network Processor before 2017-end

* Intel says it will ship silicon for Neural Network Processing, the Intel Nervana Neural Network Processor, before the end of 2017- statement

17 Oct 2017

Canada's Magna joins BMW, Intel self-driving car project

Oct 10 Canadian auto parts producer Magna International Inc said on Tuesday it has joined a consortium including BMW and Intel Corp to develop a self-driving vehicle platform for the use of auto makers by 2020.

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Magna joins The BMW Group, Intel, Mobileye for autonomous driving technology

* Magna joins The BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye platform as an integrator to bring autonomous driving technology to the market Source text - () Further company coverage:

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Intel says former CEO Paul Otellini passed away on Oct. 2, 2017

* Intel Corp says former CEO Paul Otellini passed away in his sleep Monday, oct. 2, 2017, at the age of 66 Source http://intel.ly/2fNP8az Further company coverage:

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Intel commences compulsory acquisition for remaining Mobileye shares

* Intel commences compulsory acquisition for remaining Mobileye shares

29 Sep 2017

Tesla shifts to Intel from Nvidia for infotainment - Bloomberg

The giant information and entertainment screens in Tesla Inc's cars will now be powered by chipmaker Intel Corp after the electric carmaker replaced Nvidia Corp for that function, Bloomberg reported.

27 Sep 2017

Chinese drop investment in maps firm HERE after U.S. resistance

FRANKFURT A Chinese-led group has withdrawn its offer to buy a stake in German carmaker-backed mapping company HERE after it failed to win approval from a U.S. national security oversight board.

26 Sep 2017

  Price Chg
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) ₩2,715,000.00 +23,000.00
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005935.KS) ₩2,153,000.00 +12,000.00
Apple Inc. (AAPL.OQ) $156.25 0.00
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM.N) $162.07 --
Oracle Corporation (ORCL.N) $49.25 --
QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM.OQ) $52.02 --
Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN.OQ) $95.18 0.00
Symantec Corporation (SYMC.OQ) $32.66 --
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD.OQ) $13.81 0.00
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA.OQ) $196.90 0.00

