Intu Properties PLC (INTUP.L)
214.50GBp
2:31pm IST
-2.70 (-1.24%)
217.20
216.60
217.10
214.50
652,293
3,481,054
298.30
214.50
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.92
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£3,145.05
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,355.04
|Dividend:
|4.60
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-Intu Properties repurchases 32.7 mln stg in 300 mln stg 2.50 pct convertible bonds due 2018
* REPURCHASED £32.7 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF £300 MILLION 2.50 PERCENT CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2018
BRIEF-Intu Properties HY underlying earnings declines
* HY NET RENTAL INCOME 226.2 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 219.4 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO
UPDATE 1-British property firm Intu posts lower first-half NAV
July 27 British shopping centre landlord Intu Properties posted a slight decrease in first-half net asset value from last year.
British property firm Intu posts slightly lower first-half NAV
July 27 British shopping centre landlord Intu Properties posted a slight decrease in first-half net asset value from last year.
EU mergers and takeovers (July 12)
BRUSSELS, July 12 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
EU mergers and takeovers (July 11)
BRUSSELS, July 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
EU mergers and takeovers (July 10)
BRUSSELS, July 10 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
EU mergers and takeovers (July 7)
BRUSSELS, July 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
EU mergers and takeovers (July 5)
BRUSSELS, July 5 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
EU mergers and takeovers (July 4)
BRUSSELS, July 4 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: