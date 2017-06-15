Investec PLC (INVP.L)
INVP.L on London Stock Exchange
551.15GBp
4:00pm IST
Change (% chg)
-0.85 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
552.00
Open
553.00
Day's High
555.50
Day's Low
549.00
Volume
120,199
Avg. Vol
1,475,212
52-wk High
630.50
52-wk Low
477.90
About
Investec plc is a specialist bank and asset manager. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to a client base in various markets, including the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, and Asia/Australia. Its segments include Asset Management, Wealth & Investment, and Specialist Banking. The Asset... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
BRIEF-Investec sells 18 leased aircraft to Oaktree Capital
* Agrees to sell 18 aircraft from its managed leasing funds to funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management.
BRIEF-Fevertree investor Charles Rolls sells 3.9 pct stake in firm
* Selling shareholder Charles Rolls sold 4,500,000 ordinary shares in co, representing about 3.9 percent of issued share capital of co
UPDATE 1-South Africa's Investec to expand into life insurance
JOHANNESBURG, May 18 South Africa-focused bank Investec said on Thursday it would expand into offering life insurance to its private clients, as it reported a rise in full-year earnings.
South Africa's Investec reports 17 percent full-year profit jump
JOHANNESBURG, May 18 South Africa's Investec reported a 17 percent rise in annual profit on Thursday buoyed by its asset management and specialist banking businesses.