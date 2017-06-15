BRIEF-Investec sells 18 leased aircraft to Oaktree Capital * Agrees to sell 18 aircraft from its managed leasing funds to funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management.

BRIEF-Fevertree investor Charles Rolls sells 3.9 pct stake in firm * Selling shareholder Charles Rolls sold 4,500,000 ordinary shares in co, representing about 3.9 percent of issued share capital of co

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Investec to expand into life insurance JOHANNESBURG, May 18 South Africa-focused bank Investec said on Thursday it would expand into offering life insurance to its private clients, as it reported a rise in full-year earnings.