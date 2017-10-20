Edition:
India

Indian Oil Corpn Ltd (IOC.BO)

IOC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

404.10INR
3:39pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.15 (-1.50%)
Prev Close
Rs410.25
Open
Rs410.25
Day's High
Rs415.05
Day's Low
Rs403.60
Volume
340,269
Avg. Vol
457,632
52-wk High
Rs462.60
52-wk Low
Rs281.70

Chart for

About

Indian Oil Corporation Limited is engaged in refining business. The Company's segments include Sale of Petroleum Products, Sale of Petrochemicals and Other businesses. Its Other businesses segment includes sale of gas, explosives and cryogenics, wind mill and solar power generation, and oil and gas exploration activities. Its... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.85
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs2,017,386.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,855.90
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 4.57

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 13.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.62 10.90
ROE: -- 11.93 14.09

Latest News about IOC.BO

Indian Oil defers Paradip refinery shutdown to March-April

NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refinery, has delayed maintenance shutdown at its 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) Paradip refinery in eastern Odisha state to March-April, a company spokesman said on Friday.

20 Oct 2017

Indian Oil defers Paradip refinery shutdown to March-April

NEW DELHI, Oct 20 Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refinery, has delayed maintenance shutdown at its 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) Paradip refinery in eastern Odisha state to March-April, a company spokesman said on Friday.

20 Oct 2017

RPT-Newest outpost for U.S. crude exports: India

NEW YORK/NEW DELHI, Oct 17 India is set to emerge as a key market for American crude exports in coming months, as refineries in that country are ramping up "test" purchases of U.S. grades to diversify their imports.

17 Oct 2017

Newest outpost for U.S. crude exports: India

NEW YORK/NEW DELHI India is set to emerge as a key market for American crude exports in coming months, as refineries in that country are ramping up "test" purchases of U.S. grades to diversify their imports.

17 Oct 2017

Newest outpost for U.S. crude exports: India

NEW YORK/NEW DELHI India is set to emerge as a key market for American crude exports in coming months, as refineries in that country are ramping up "test" purchases of U.S. grades to diversify their imports.

17 Oct 2017

Newest outpost for U.S. crude exports: India

NEW YORK/NEW DELHI, Oct 17 India is set to emerge as a key market for American crude exports in coming months, as refineries in that country are ramping up "test" purchases of U.S. grades to diversify their imports.

17 Oct 2017

IOC buys new U.S. crude grades for December delivery: sources

SINGAPORE Indian Oil Corp, the country's largest refiner, has bought two new types of U.S. crude for December delivery as it tests different grades from the United States, trade sources said on Tuesday.

10 Oct 2017

Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or Oil India - exec

NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp is willing to buy state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd or Oil India Ltd, the company's head of finance, A.K.Sharma, said on Monday

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Indian Oil Corp exec says exploring retail sales, supply of gas, pipeline in Bangladesh, Myanmar

* Exploring retail sales, supply of gas, pipeline in Bangladesh, Myanmar Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neha Dasgupta in NEW DELHI)

09 Oct 2017

Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or Oil India - exec

NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp is willing to buy state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd or Oil India Ltd, the company's head of finance, A.K.Sharma, said on Monday

09 Oct 2017
» More IOC.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates