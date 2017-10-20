Indian Oil defers Paradip refinery shutdown to March-April NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refinery, has delayed maintenance shutdown at its 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) Paradip refinery in eastern Odisha state to March-April, a company spokesman said on Friday.

Indian Oil defers Paradip refinery shutdown to March-April NEW DELHI, Oct 20 Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refinery, has delayed maintenance shutdown at its 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) Paradip refinery in eastern Odisha state to March-April, a company spokesman said on Friday.

RPT-Newest outpost for U.S. crude exports: India NEW YORK/NEW DELHI, Oct 17 India is set to emerge as a key market for American crude exports in coming months, as refineries in that country are ramping up "test" purchases of U.S. grades to diversify their imports.

Newest outpost for U.S. crude exports: India NEW YORK/NEW DELHI India is set to emerge as a key market for American crude exports in coming months, as refineries in that country are ramping up "test" purchases of U.S. grades to diversify their imports.

Newest outpost for U.S. crude exports: India NEW YORK/NEW DELHI India is set to emerge as a key market for American crude exports in coming months, as refineries in that country are ramping up "test" purchases of U.S. grades to diversify their imports.

Newest outpost for U.S. crude exports: India NEW YORK/NEW DELHI, Oct 17 India is set to emerge as a key market for American crude exports in coming months, as refineries in that country are ramping up "test" purchases of U.S. grades to diversify their imports.

IOC buys new U.S. crude grades for December delivery: sources SINGAPORE Indian Oil Corp, the country's largest refiner, has bought two new types of U.S. crude for December delivery as it tests different grades from the United States, trade sources said on Tuesday.

Indian Oil willing to buy GAIL or Oil India - exec NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp is willing to buy state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd or Oil India Ltd, the company's head of finance, A.K.Sharma, said on Monday

BRIEF-Indian Oil Corp exec says exploring retail sales, supply of gas, pipeline in Bangladesh, Myanmar * Exploring retail sales, supply of gas, pipeline in Bangladesh, Myanmar Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neha Dasgupta in NEW DELHI)