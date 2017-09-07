Edition:
India

Interparfums SA (IPAR.PA)

IPAR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

33.37EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€33.37
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
15,251
52-wk High
€37.08
52-wk Low
€22.35

Chart for

About

Interparfums SA, also known as Interparfums, is a French-based company engaged in the design, manufacturing and marketing of fragrances. The Company designs, produces and distributes perfumes and cosmetics under such brands as Burberry, Boucheron, Burberry Beauty, Jimmy Choo, Lanvin, Montblanc, Nickel, Paul Smith, Repetto, S.T.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.71
Market Cap(Mil.): €1,340.14
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 39.06
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 1.46

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 87.15 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.79 10.90
ROE: -- 9.49 14.09

Latest News about IPAR.PA

UPDATE 1-Interparfums' profit leaps despite higher marketing costs

Sept 7 France's Interparfums' first-half operating profit jumped 53 percent as higher marketing and advertising costs were outweighed by profit from in-house brands, its deal with luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo and an improved profit margin.

07 Sep 2017

Interparfums' H1 profit rises despite higher marketing costs

Sept 7 France's Interparfums on Thursday reported a 53 percent increase in first-half operating profit, despite a sharp rise in marketing and advertising expenses.

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Interparfums H1 operating profit rises to 33.1 million euros

* H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 21.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Interparfums Q2 sales raises to 96.9‍​ million euros

* Q2 SALES EUR 96.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 78.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

27 Jul 2017

Interparfums says has 'Non Disclosure Agreement' with Jimmy Choo

PARIS France's Interparfums said on Tuesday that it had a 'Non Disclosure Agreement' with luxury shoe retailer Jimmy Choo and was therefore not able to discuss media reports that it was among potential bidders for the company.

18 Jul 2017

Interparfums says has 'Non Disclosure Agreement' with Jimmy Choo

PARIS, July 18 France's Interparfums said on Tuesday that it had a 'Non Disclosure Agreement' with luxury shoe retailer Jimmy Choo and was therefore not able to discuss media reports that it was among potential bidders for the company.

18 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Interparfums Q1 revenue up 34 pct at EUR 112.4 mln

* Q1 revenue EUR 112.4 million ($122.1 million) versus EUR 83.7 million year ago

28 Apr 2017
» More IPAR.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates