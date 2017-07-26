International Personal Finance PLC (IPF.L)
197.00GBp
4:03pm IST
0.75 (+0.38%)
196.25
195.75
199.50
195.75
44,726
465,197
318.10
141.43
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.62
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£440.08
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|223.11
|Dividend:
|4.60
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|68.34
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.15
|14.09
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-International Personal Finance's H1 profit rises
July 26 Consumer credit lender International Personal Finance reported a higher pretax profit from continuing operations in the first half, boosted primarily by positive currency translations.
BRIEF-International Personal Finance pretax profit rises to 43 mln stg
* H1 pretax profit from continuing operations 43 million pounds ($55.99 million)
BRIEF-International Personal Finance sells home credit business in Bulgaria
* Has completed sale of its home credit business in Bulgaria to easy asset management ad, a large home credit operator in that market
MOVES-Deutsche Bank, AMP Capital, IPF, US Bancorp
June 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MOVES-International Personal Finance makes three senior appointments
June 7 Consumer credit lender International Personal Finance Plc said on Wednesday it appointed James Ormrod as chief legal officer and company secretary.
BRIEF-IPF says first-quarter group customer numbers down 2 pct
* Credit quality and collections in home credit business overall good; annualised impairment as percentage of revenue at 26.4 pct