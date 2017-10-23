Edition:
Investec Property Fund Ltd (IPFJ.J)

IPFJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,580.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
1,580.00
Open
1,541.00
Day's High
1,600.00
Day's Low
1,541.00
Volume
159,473
Avg. Vol
494,929
52-wk High
1,699.00
52-wk Low
1,472.00

Chart for

About

Investec Property Fund Limited (the Fund) is a real estate investment trust. The Fund's objective is to create value for its shareholders, who in turn provide capital to the Fund. The Fund focuses on delivering sustainable returns to shareholders by investing in a diverse portfolio of properties in the office, industrial and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.00
Market Cap(Mil.): R11,454.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 718.15
Dividend: 66.74
Yield (%): 8.00

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates