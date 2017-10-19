Edition:
Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL.TO)

IPL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

26.14CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.39 (+1.51%)
Prev Close
$25.75
Open
$25.89
Day's High
$26.18
Day's Low
$25.56
Volume
1,164,160
Avg. Vol
987,108
52-wk High
$30.07
52-wk Low
$22.14

Chart for

About

Inter Pipeline Ltd. is a petroleum transportation, storage and natural gas liquids processing business. The Company's segments include oil sands transportation business, conventional oil pipelines business, natural gas liquids (NGL) processing business and bulk liquid storage business. The Company geographical segments include... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.97
Market Cap(Mil.): $9,585.47
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 375.61
Dividend: 0.14
Yield (%): 6.35

Financials

Latest News about IPL.TO

BRIEF-Inter Pipeline's Mid Saskatchewan crude line back to normal - company

* Says power returned to Mid Saskatchewan crude pipeline system, operations back to normal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

19 Oct 2017

Inter Pipeline's Mid-Saskatchewan pipeline loses power due to storms

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 18 Inter Pipeline Ltd's 82,000 barrel per day Mid-Saskatchewan crude oil pipeline has lost power as a result of stormy weather in western Canada, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

18 Oct 2017

Canadian Natural among bidders for Cenovus' Pelican Lake: sources

TORONTO/CALGARY Cenovus Energy Inc has received separate bids from Canadian Natural Resources Ltd , ARC Financial Corp and others for a heavy oil project in Pelican Lake, Alberta, according to people familiar with the matter who told Reuters the project was valued at as much as C$1 billion ($796 million).

04 Aug 2017

Canadian Natural among bidders for Cenovus' Pelican Lake: sources

TORONTO/CALGARY, Aug 4 Cenovus Energy Inc has received separate bids from Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, ARC Financial Corp and others for a heavy oil project in Pelican Lake, Alberta, according to people familiar with the matter who told Reuters the project was valued at as much as C$1 billion ($796 million).

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Inter Pipeline reports Q1 FFO per share of C$0.67

* Inter Pipeline announces strong first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

08 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates