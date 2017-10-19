BRIEF-Inter Pipeline's Mid Saskatchewan crude line back to normal - company * Says power returned to Mid Saskatchewan crude pipeline system, operations back to normal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

Inter Pipeline's Mid-Saskatchewan pipeline loses power due to storms CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 18 Inter Pipeline Ltd's 82,000 barrel per day Mid-Saskatchewan crude oil pipeline has lost power as a result of stormy weather in western Canada, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Canadian Natural among bidders for Cenovus' Pelican Lake: sources TORONTO/CALGARY Cenovus Energy Inc has received separate bids from Canadian Natural Resources Ltd , ARC Financial Corp and others for a heavy oil project in Pelican Lake, Alberta, according to people familiar with the matter who told Reuters the project was valued at as much as C$1 billion ($796 million).

