BRIEF-India's IRB Infrastructure Developers June qtr consol PAT up about 31 pct * June quarter consol net profit after tax 2.38 billion rupees versus pat 1.82 billion rupees year ago

BRIEF-IRB Infra Developers says unit, Udaipur Tollway achieves financial closure for 6 laning project * Says financial closure achieved by company's wholly-owned subsidiary viz. Udaipur Tollway Pvt. Ltd

BRIEF-IRB Infrastructure Developers appoints Mukeshlal Gupta as joint MD * Says appointed Mukeshlal Gupta as joint managing director of company

BRIEF-IRB Infrastructure Developers declares interim dividend of 30 pct * Says declares 2nd interim dividend of 30%

BRIEF-IRB Infrastructure Developers March-qtr consol profit rises 32 pct * Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 1.57 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income was 15.74 billion rupees