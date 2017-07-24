Edition:
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRBI.NS)

IRBI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

211.70INR
3:50pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.75 (+1.80%)
Prev Close
Rs207.95
Open
Rs208.10
Day's High
Rs212.25
Day's Low
Rs207.30
Volume
1,581,181
Avg. Vol
1,896,812
52-wk High
Rs272.65
52-wk Low
Rs177.45

Chart for

About

IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited is a road build–operate–transfer (BOT) operator. The Company's principal activity is the construction and maintenance of roads. Its business segments include Road Infrastructure Projects, which includes development and operation of roadways; Real Estate, which includes real estate developmen... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.00
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs73,365.19
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 351.45
Dividend: 2.50
Yield (%): 3.11

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Latest News about IRBI.NS

BRIEF-India's IRB Infrastructure Developers June qtr consol PAT up about 31 pct

* June quarter consol net profit after tax 2.38 billion rupees versus pat 1.82 billion rupees year ago

24 Jul 2017

BRIEF-IRB Infra Developers says unit, Udaipur Tollway achieves financial closure for 6 laning project

* Says financial closure achieved by company's wholly-owned subsidiary viz. Udaipur Tollway Pvt. Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

05 Jul 2017

BRIEF-IRB Infrastructure Developers appoints Mukeshlal Gupta as joint MD

* Says appointed Mukeshlal Gupta as joint managing director of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2s9ghWD) Further company coverage:

30 May 2017

BRIEF-IRB Infrastructure Developers declares interim dividend of 30 pct

* Says declares 2nd interim dividend of 30% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

30 May 2017

BRIEF-IRB Infrastructure Developers March-qtr consol profit rises 32 pct

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 1.57 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income was 15.74 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

30 May 2017

BRIEF-IRB Infrastructure Developers completes concession period of Thane-Bhiwandi bypass project

* Says successfully completed concession period of Thane Bhiwandi bypass project on 13th May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

16 May 2017
