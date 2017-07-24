IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRBI.NS)
211.70INR
3:50pm IST
Rs3.75 (+1.80%)
Rs207.95
Rs208.10
Rs212.25
Rs207.30
1,581,181
1,896,812
Rs272.65
Rs177.45
About
Overall
|Beta:
|2.00
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs73,365.19
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|351.45
|Dividend:
|2.50
|Yield (%):
|3.11
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
BRIEF-India's IRB Infrastructure Developers June qtr consol PAT up about 31 pct
* June quarter consol net profit after tax 2.38 billion rupees versus pat 1.82 billion rupees year ago
BRIEF-IRB Infra Developers says unit, Udaipur Tollway achieves financial closure for 6 laning project
* Says financial closure achieved by company's wholly-owned subsidiary viz. Udaipur Tollway Pvt. Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-IRB Infrastructure Developers appoints Mukeshlal Gupta as joint MD
* Says appointed Mukeshlal Gupta as joint managing director of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2s9ghWD) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-IRB Infrastructure Developers declares interim dividend of 30 pct
* Says declares 2nd interim dividend of 30% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-IRB Infrastructure Developers March-qtr consol profit rises 32 pct
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 1.57 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income was 15.74 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-IRB Infrastructure Developers completes concession period of Thane-Bhiwandi bypass project
* Says successfully completed concession period of Thane Bhiwandi bypass project on 13th May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: