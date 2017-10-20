Edition:
Interserve PLC (IRV.L)

IRV.L on London Stock Exchange

76.85GBp
4:02pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.35 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
76.50
Open
77.00
Day's High
78.75
Day's Low
75.50
Volume
2,111,024
Avg. Vol
1,751,047
52-wk High
385.50
52-wk Low
67.16

About

Interserve Plc is a United Kingdom-based support services and construction company that offers advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management and frontline public services. The Company provides a range of integrated services in the outsourcing and construction markets. It operates through three segments: Support... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.48
Market Cap(Mil.): £170.49
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 145.71
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.02 10.90
ROE: -- 12.92 14.09

Latest News about IRV.L

UPDATE 1-Britain's Interserve wins 140 mln stg BBC contract extension

Oct 23 Interserve, which has issued multiple profit warnings this year, has won a 140 million pound ($185 million) extension to a facilities contract from broadcaster the BBC, the British construction and services company said on Monday.

12:46pm IST

Britain's Interserve wins 227 mln stg government contract

Oct 20 British construction and services company Interserve said on Friday it had won a five-year facilities management contract worth 227 million pounds ($298 million) for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), a day after the company warned it could breach its financing tests.

20 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-British stocks fall as profit warnings bruise IWG, Interserve

* Acacia Mining soars after resolving Tanzania dispute (Updates with prices at close, adds detail)

19 Oct 2017

British stocks fall as profit warnings bruise IWG, Interserve

LONDON, Oct 19 Britain's main share index fell 0.3 percent on Thursday as a weak third-quarter update from Unilever weighed, while mid- and small-cap trading was marred by profit warnings from IWG and Interserve which slashed their market value by a third.

19 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Interserve may breach covenants after trading downturn

LONDON, Oct 19 Interserve warned on Thursday it could breach its financing tests after a further deterioration in trading in its British construction and support services businesses in the third quarter triggered another profit warning.

19 Oct 2017

UK's Interserve in talks with banks after profit warning

Oct 16 British support services and construction company Interserve Plc said on Monday it is in talks with its banks to provide clarity on its current trading and recent profit warning.

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Interserve ‍confirms it is engaged in discussions with lenders​

* ‍CONFIRMS THAT IT IS ENGAGED IN CONSTRUCTIVE AND ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH ITS LENDERS.​

16 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Interserve names finance chief as pursues turnaround

Sept 18 British support services and construction company Interserve has appointed Mark Whiteling, a former head of finance at engineering supplies group Premier Farnell, as its new finance chief, days after a big profit warning.

18 Sep 2017
