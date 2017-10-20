UPDATE 1-Britain's Interserve wins 140 mln stg BBC contract extension Oct 23 Interserve, which has issued multiple profit warnings this year, has won a 140 million pound ($185 million) extension to a facilities contract from broadcaster the BBC, the British construction and services company said on Monday.

Britain's Interserve wins 227 mln stg government contract Oct 20 British construction and services company Interserve said on Friday it had won a five-year facilities management contract worth 227 million pounds ($298 million) for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), a day after the company warned it could breach its financing tests.

UPDATE 1-British stocks fall as profit warnings bruise IWG, Interserve * Acacia Mining soars after resolving Tanzania dispute (Updates with prices at close, adds detail)

British stocks fall as profit warnings bruise IWG, Interserve LONDON, Oct 19 Britain's main share index fell 0.3 percent on Thursday as a weak third-quarter update from Unilever weighed, while mid- and small-cap trading was marred by profit warnings from IWG and Interserve which slashed their market value by a third.

UPDATE 1-Interserve may breach covenants after trading downturn LONDON, Oct 19 Interserve warned on Thursday it could breach its financing tests after a further deterioration in trading in its British construction and support services businesses in the third quarter triggered another profit warning.

UK's Interserve in talks with banks after profit warning Oct 16 British support services and construction company Interserve Plc said on Monday it is in talks with its banks to provide clarity on its current trading and recent profit warning.

