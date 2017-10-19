Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 19 ZURICH, Oct 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 9,320 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

MEDIA-ViaSat plans legal action in UK over Inmarsat airline broadband- FT -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Inmarsat and Rolls-Royce sign ship energy management agreement * INMARSAT AND ROLLS-ROYCE SIGN SHIP ENERGY MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT

UPDATE 2-Financials drag European shares lower as ECB meeting nears * Downbeat broker note hits Inmarsat (Recasts with details, adds closing prices)

BRIEF-Addvalue and Inmarsat sign agreement to launch inter-satellite data relay service * Addvalue and Inmarsat sign agreement to launch inter-satellite data relay service

Satellite group Inmarsat reiterates outlook despite uncertain markets LONDON, Aug 3 British satellite company Inmarsat said it was on track to meet its full-year revenue targets despite markets proving challenging and the general industry outlook difficult to predict.

BRIEF-Thales, Inmarsat announce successful conclusion of tests on Thales' System 21 product * Thales and Inmarsat successfully conclude tests demonstrating resilient communications using System 21 modem over Global Xpress high-capacity steerable antennas

BRIEF-Luk Hing Entertainment Group says Luk Hing Wofe enters jv agreement with Zhuhai Wei Chong * Luk Hing Wofe entered into jv agreement with Zhuhai Wei Chong and Oasis Capital

Inmarsat orders new satellite as Qatar Airways takes its broadband service LONDON Britain's Inmarsat said on Friday it had ordered a satellite from Thales Alenia Space to increase capacity on its broadband network as Qatar Airways signed up to use the service to provide in-flight connectivity.