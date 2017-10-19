Edition:
India

Inmarsat PLC (ISA.L)

ISA.L on London Stock Exchange

623.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

3.00 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
620.00
Open
622.00
Day's High
627.00
Day's Low
614.50
Volume
1,352,164
Avg. Vol
1,528,870
52-wk High
865.00
52-wk Low
594.50

Chart for

About

Inmarsat plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of global mobile satellite communications services. The Company's segments include Maritime, Government, Enterprise, Aviation and Central Services. The Maritime segment focuses on commercial maritime services across the world. The Maritime segment includes the provision of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.37
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,955.90
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 456.04
Dividend: 16.10
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 79.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.41 10.90
ROE: -- 8.26 14.09

Latest News about ISA.L

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 19

ZURICH, Oct 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 9,320 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

19 Oct 2017

MEDIA-ViaSat plans legal action in UK over Inmarsat airline broadband- FT

-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Inmarsat and Rolls-Royce sign ship energy management agreement

* INMARSAT AND ROLLS-ROYCE SIGN SHIP ENERGY MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT

21 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-Financials drag European shares lower as ECB meeting nears

* Downbeat broker note hits Inmarsat (Recasts with details, adds closing prices)

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Addvalue and Inmarsat sign agreement to launch inter-satellite data relay service

* Addvalue and Inmarsat sign agreement to launch inter-satellite data relay service

11 Aug 2017

Satellite group Inmarsat reiterates outlook despite uncertain markets

LONDON, Aug 3 British satellite company Inmarsat said it was on track to meet its full-year revenue targets despite markets proving challenging and the general industry outlook difficult to predict.

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Thales, Inmarsat announce successful conclusion of tests on Thales' System 21 product

* Thales and Inmarsat successfully conclude tests demonstrating resilient communications using System 21 modem over Global Xpress high-capacity steerable antennas

20 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Luk Hing Entertainment Group says Luk Hing Wofe enters jv agreement with Zhuhai Wei Chong

* Luk Hing Wofe entered into jv agreement with Zhuhai Wei Chong and Oasis Capital

02 Jun 2017

Inmarsat orders new satellite as Qatar Airways takes its broadband service

LONDON Britain's Inmarsat said on Friday it had ordered a satellite from Thales Alenia Space to increase capacity on its broadband network as Qatar Airways signed up to use the service to provide in-flight connectivity.

02 Jun 2017

Inmarsat orders new satellite as Qatar Airways takes its broadband service

LONDON, June 2 Britain's Inmarsat said on Friday it had ordered a satellite from Thales Alenia Space to increase capacity on its broadband network as Qatar Airways signed up to use the service to provide in-flight connectivity.

02 Jun 2017
» More ISA.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates