Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd (ISGE.BO)
6,200.00INR
3:27pm IST
Rs-9.05 (-0.15%)
Rs6,209.05
Rs6,200.00
Rs6,240.00
Rs6,175.00
2,293
3,079
Rs7,048.10
Rs4,300.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.63
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs46,149.33
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|7.35
|Dividend:
|15.00
|Yield (%):
|0.48
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Isgec Heavy Engineering June qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 169.2 million rupees versus profit 420.6 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-ISGEC Heavy Engineering signs license agreement with Taim Weser S.A
* License agreement for transfer of technology of material handling equipment and bulk material handling systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Isgec Heavy Engineering March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 582.8 million rupees versus profit 570.9 million rupees year ago